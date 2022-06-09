Eight from Cheyenne make all-star soccer games Jun 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cheyenne East freshman Melanie Moreno keeps the ball from Cheyenne Central senior Caitlin Grenfell during Thursday’s 0-0 tie at Cheyenne Central High School. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCEREight from Cheyenne make all-star gamesCHEYNNE – Eight Cheyenne soccer players will participate in the second Wyoming Coaches Association all-star soccer doubleheader June 18 in Gillette.Cheyenne Central’s Abigail Allen, Caitlin Grenfell and Cooper Williams and Cheyenne East’s Kiara Kershaw and Tayler Miller were tabbed for the girls game, which starts at 10 a.m.Cheyenne Central’s Jackson Cook, Tristan Patterson and Caden Smith made the roster for the boys game, which starts at noon. Central’s Tim Denisson will be an assistant for one of the teams.PREP SOCCER2ND WYOMING ALL-STAR MATCHESGIRLS ROSTERCheyenne Central: Abigail Allen, Caitlin Grenfell, Cooper Williams; Cheyenne East: Kiara Kershaw, Tayler Miller; Buffalo: Maggie Olsen; Campbell County: Nora Shober, Reilly Wilson; Cody: Autumn Wilson; Douglas: Bailey Budd; Kelly Walsh: Bailey Owen; Mountain View: Rylee Antonino, Emalee Bugas, Kassidy Hewitt, Kate Walker, Shaelin Wiggill; Natrona County: Katelynn Campbell, Naomi Katzmann, Haillie Wilhelm; Newcastle: LaKacee Lipp, Angel Perez; Powell: Kabrie Cannon, Sarah Hampton; Riverton: Kamdyn Sheets; Rock Springs: Novaleigh Moses, Kayleigh Webb, Corallee Weinreich; Sheridan: Elizabeth Williams; Star Valley: Tess Erickson, Faith Shaw; Worland: Chauntea Mocko, Braelyn Robertson, Carley Yule.Head coaches: Mike Sauers, Natrona County; Lyle Foster, Thunder Basin.Assistant coaches: Tanya Santee, Riverton; Grace Roswadovski, Natrona County; Danielle Warren, Worland; Peyton Roswadovski, Northwest College.BOYS ROSTERCheyenne Central: Jackson Cook, Tristan Patterson, Caden Smith; Buffalo: Anthony Peters; Campbell County: Ever Leyva, Giovanni Rogel, Brady Tompkins; Douglas: Jaxon Moore, Craig Thiel; Evanston: David Perez, Kurtis Richins; Kelly Walsh: Cade Allaire, Jackson Catchpole, Hayden Hollinger; Lander: Kelton Donahue; Laramie: Talon Luckie, Christian Smith, Landon Smith, Landon Whisenant; Mountain View: Morgan Kellum; Newcastle: Avery Chick; Powell: Garrett Morris, Hawkin Sweeney; Rock Springs: Brayden Davis; Sheridan: Kaden Bateson, Chris Larson, Reed Rabon, Frank Sinclair; Thunder Basin: Cade Ayers, Carson Howie; Torrington: Cole Parriott; Worland: Cole Venable, Jackson Wassum.Head coaches: Ron Overcast, Worland; Saber Garcia, Thunder Basin.Assistant coaches: Tim Denisson, Cheyenne Central; Gabe Bartlett, Torrington; Brady Samuelson, Riverton; Shey Rearick, Thunder Basin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Cheyenne Central Sport Football Game Tim Denisson Roster Tayler Miller Elizabeth Williams Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now SDSU, Wyoming top offseason MW power rankings Sixers win Veterans Classic title WYCO's late comeback falls short against Extreme Extreme goes 6-0, wins Extreme Weekend tourney Oswald continues to make strides for Extreme