CHEYENNE – Three players from the state championship Cheyenne East girls basketball team were voted Class 4A first team all-state, the Wyoming Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
Senior Jordan Jones was selected to the all-state team for the first time and junior Boden Liljedahl and sophomore Bradie Schlabs were both tabbed first team for the second consecutive season.
Jones and Liljedahl both finished the season averaging 14.9 points per game, tied for fourth in 4A. Jones also finished ninth with 6.2 rebounds and tied for seventh with 2.7 steals per game. Liljedahl led the state in 3-point percentage, shooting at a 46% clip. Schlabs averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Cheyenne Central junior Madisyn Baillie was voted second team all-state after leading the Lady Indians in scoring (8.5) rebounds (3.9) and steals (2.4) and East senior Kiera Walsh was second team all-state after averaging 5.2 points and 4.5 boards this season.
East also landed two players on the boys’ first-team list with junior Garet Schlabs and sophomore Drew Jackson. Schlabs averaged 9.4 points and 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while Jackson’s 14.7 points per game ranked sixth in 4A. Jackson also ranked top-10 in steals, snagging 2.2 per contest.
Nathanial Talich was the lone representative for Central on the first team list. The senior led the state in scoring with 23.3 points per game and added 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.6 steals – each ranking in the top-five. Indians sophomore James Brown III was named second team all-state along with East junior Kysar Jolley. Brown averaged 11.8 points and 4.5 boards on the year while Jolley scored 9.1 points and 9.2 rebounds – which was third in the state.
Cheyenne South senior Maurie Alexander was also named second team while finishing fourth in 4A in scoring (16.8) and fourth in the state in rebounding (9.0). He also shot at a 58% clip on the year.
Burns’ seniors Rylee Jo Ward and Jackson Kirkbride were tabbed first-team all-state in Class 3A.
Kirkbride was ninth in 3A, averaging 14.1 points while also ranking in the top 10 in steals (2.3) and 3-point percentage (39%). Ward was eighth in the state, scoring 13.4 points per outing and also second in the state with 3.8 steals. The two were also named 3A East all-conference first-team.
East landed four players on the 4A East all-conference first-team. Jones, Walsh, Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs were all voted first-team while Jones was tabbed the conference player of the year and Schlabs the defensive player of the year. East coach Eric Westling was named the conference’s coach of the year. Baillie was also named first team all-conference for Central.
East senior Darcy Jardine was named second-team, along with Central junior Mia Gerig and senior Roree Cowley. Cheyenne South junior Janiah Wright was named to the second-team while teammate Laynie Ramirez was honorable mention.
East also landed three players on the first team list on the boys side. Garet Schlabs and Jolley were honored, as well as Jackson. Talich and Brown were given first-team conference nods for Central, while Alexander was also tabbed first-team.
South senior Jeramiah Moyte earned second team honors along with East junior Colter McAnelly and Central junior Jackson Whitworth. South senior LeeAndre Ray and Central senior Isaiah Rigg were voted honorable mention.
Thunder Basin senior Deegan Williams was voted 4A East boys player of the year.
PREP BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
GIRLS
First team
Cheyenne East: Jordan Jones, Boden Liljedhal, Bradie Schlabs; Cody: Molly Hays, Kennedi Niemann; Green River: Megan Counts; Kelly Walsh: Logan Alvar; Laramie: Morgann Jensen; Natrona County: Megan Hagar, Emma Patik; Rock Springs: Brenli Jenkins, Kamrynn James; Thunder Basin: Laney McCarty, Joelie Spelts.
Second team
Campbell County: Madison Robertson, Raimi Hladky; Cheyenne Central: Madisyn Baillie; Cheyenne East: Kiera Walsh; Cody: Ally Boysen, Reece Niemann; Evanston: Stacia Barker; Green River: Daryn Macy; Laramie: Addison Forry; Natrona County: Tamryn Blom; Sheridan: Sydnei Bilyeu.
Honorable mention
Natrona County: Katelynn Campbell; Sheridan: Brooke Larsen; Star Valley: Kenlee Englehardt.
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Nathanial Talich; Cheyenne East: Drew Jackson, Garet Schlabs; Green River: Dylan Taylor; Jackson: Andrew Hanna; Kelly Walsh: Tyler Pacheco, Davis Crilly; Laramie: Mahlon Morris; Riverton: Lucas Engle; Sheridan: Alex Sanders; Star Valley: Horlten Hilton; Thunder Basin: Deegan Williams; McKale Holte, Ryan Baker.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: James Brown III; Cheyenne East: Kysar Jolley; Cheyenne South: Maurie Alexander; Cody: Luke Talich; Natrona County: Colton Roger; Riverton: Parker Paxton, Tanner Johnson; Sheridan: Reed Rabon; Star Valley: Jacob Hodges.
Honorable mention
Green River: Austin Fox; Jackson: Gavin Keelin; Natrona County: Isaac Patik; Rock Springs: Brock Bider; Star Valley: Croix Jenkins.
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
GIRLS
Buffalo: Rosalez Cantrell; Burns: Rylee Jo Ward; Douglas: Allison Olsen, Lauren Olsen; Kemmerer: Olivia Nielson; Lander: Demi Stauffenberg; Lyman: Brice Hansen, Charlsie Rose, Sage Bradshaw; Newcastle: Jaylen Ostenson, Shelby Tidyman; Pinedale: Roxanne Rogers, Elyn Bowers; Torrington: Reece Halley.
BOYS
Buffalo: Eli Patterson; Burns: Jackson Kirkbride; Douglas: Cam Spence, Nate Halquist; Kemmerer: Jake Kampman; Lander: Tisso Guina; Lyman: McKoy Smith; Powell: Brock Johnson; Rawlins: Ashton Barto, Eli Kern; Worland: Court Gonsalez, Carter Clark, Brock Dozens; Wheatland: Kade Preuit.
CLASS 4A EAST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
First team
Campbell County: Raimi Hladky, Madison Robertson; Cheyenne Central: Madisyn Baillie; Cheyenne East: Jordan Jones, Boden Liljedahl, Bradie Schlabs, Kiera Walsh; Kelly Walsh: Logan Alvar; Laramie: Morgann Jensen; Sheridan: Sydnei Bilyeu; Thunder Basin: Joelie Spelts, Laynie McCarty.
Player of the year: Jordan Jones, East
Coach of the year: Eric Westling, East
Defensive player of the year: Bradie Schlabs, East
Second team
Campbell County: Cami Curtis, Maddie Jacobson; Cheyenne Central: Roree Cowley, Mia Gerig; Cheyenne East: Darcy Jardine; Cheyenne South: Janiah Wright; Kelly Walsh: Peyton Carruth; Laramie: Kylin Shipman; Sheridan: Sam Spielman; Thunder Basin: Gabby Mendoza.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne South: Laynie Ramirez; Kelly Walsh: McKena Clemens, Elayba Chafee; Laramie: Ruby Dorrell, Janey Adair; Sheridan: Adeline Burgess, Gill Mitzel; Thunder Basin: Risa Pilon, Eagan Clark.
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: James Brown, Nathanial Talich; Cheyenne East: Drew Jackson, Garet Schlabs, Kysar Jolley; Cheyenne South: Maurie Alexander; Kelly Walsh: Davis Crilly, Tyler Pacheco; Laramie: Mahlon Morris; Sheridan: Alex Sanders, Reed Rabon; Thunder Basin: Deegan Williams, McKale Holte, Ryan Baker.
Player of the year: Deegan Williams, Thunder Basin
Coach of the year: Rory Williams, Thunder Basin
Defensive player of the year: Cade Ayers, Thunder Basin
Second team
Campbell County: Mason Drube; Cheyenne Central: Jackson Whitworth; Cheyenne East: Colter McAnelly; Cheyenne South: Jeramiah Moyte; Kelly Walsh: Gunnar Browning; Laramie: Jackson Devine; Sheridan: Sean Sanders, Kaden Bateson; Thunder Basin: Cade Ayers.
Honorable mention
Campbell County: Jason Fink; Cheyenne Central: Isaiah Rigg; Cheyenne South: LeeAndre Ray; Laramie: Levi Brown, Trey Enzi; Sheridan: Frank Sinclair; Thunder Basin: Ethan Cox.
CLASS 4A WEST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
First team
Cody: Molly Hays, Kennedi Niemann, Reece Niemann, Ally Boysen; Evanston: Stacia Barker; Green River: Megan Counts, Daryn Macy; Natrona County: Emma Patik, Megan Hagar, Tamryn Blom, Katelynn Campbell; Rock Springs: Brenli Jenkins, Kamrynn James; Star Valley: Kenlee Engelhardt.
Player of the year: Molly Hays, Cody
Coach of the year: Chris Wagner, Cody
Defensive player of the year: Kennedi Niemann, Cody
Second team
Cody: Izzy Radakovich; Evanston: Mia Barker; Green River: Sarah Wilson; Jackson: Rachel Noyce; Riverton: Savannah Martinez; Rock Springs: Ella Brewster.
Honorable mention
Jackson: Anna Revill.
BOYS
First team
Cody: Luke Talich; Green River: Dylan Taylor, Austin Fox; Jackson: Andrew Hanna, Gavin Keelin; Natrona County: Colton Rogers, Isaac Patik; Riverton: Tanner Johnson, Lucas Engle, Parker Paxton; Rock Springs: Brock Bider; Star Valley: Kortlen Hilton, Jacob Hodges, Croix Jenkins.
Player of the year: Dylan Taylor, Green River
Coach of the year: Beau Sheets, Riverton
Defensive player of the year: Lucan Engle, Riverton
Second team
Cody: Robby Porter, Grady McCarten; Evanston: Noah Conrad; Green River: Jax Peterson, Kason Ivie; Natrona County: Davis Parker; Riverton: Jason Vincent; Rock Springs: Isaac Schoenfeld; Star Valley: Dylan Johnson.
Honorable mention
Cody: Wilkins Radakovich, Kamden Niemann; Evanston: Byron Smith; Green River: Caleb Lake; Rock Springs: Jevo Newman.
CLASS 3A EAST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Buffalo: Cantrell Rosalez, Grace Peterson, Kendall Tietjen, Tess Rule; Burns: Rylee Jo Ward; Douglas: Allison Olsen, Lauren Olsen, Brooke Wright; Newcastle: Jaylen Ostenson, Mackinzie Conzelman, Shelby Tidyman, Tiernan Stanton; Thermopolis: Kamry Bowman; Torrington: Mattie Jones, Reece Halley; Wheatland: Lily Nichols.
Player of the year: Jaylen Ostenson, Newcastle
Coach of the year: Chad Ostenson, Newcastle
BOYS
Buffalo: Eli Patterson, Jackson Moon; Burns: Jackson Kirkbride; Douglas: Cam Spence, Nate Halquist, Levi Curtis, Trey Rinn, Jackson Hughes; Newcastle: Slade Roberson; Rawlins: Ashton Barto, Erick Martinez, Eli Kern; Thermopolis: Hardy Johnson, Adley Coyne; Wheatland: Kade Preuit, Rodee Brow.
Player of the year: Kade Preuit, Wheatland
Coach of the year: Chase Plumb, Douglas