CHEYENNE — Davin Mattimoe has missed a good portion of Cheyenne Central’s wrestling season.
As a result, the junior doesn’t quite have the stamina he ordinarily would this time of year. Mattimoe still battled his way to a 6-2 victory over Cheyenne South’s Dontae Dixson in the 285-pound weight class Tuesday night.
Mattimoe’s win was one of eight for the Indians during a 54-21 victory.
Mattimoe — who was Class 4A’s 220-pound state champion last winter — fell behind 1-0 after giving up an escape early in the second period. Mattimoe pulled ahead 2-1 after the second frame, thanks to a pair of violations. He added an escape early in the third for a 4-1 advantage.
Mattimoe scored a takedown midway through the final period to cushion his lead.
“I needed to get more shots instead of being defensive, sprawling on his shots and getting behind to score points,” Mattimoe said. “I kept the pressure up on him so I could get some stall points, but I was more defensive than I wanted to be.
“I’m not in the best shape right now. I need to get back there.”
Jack Miller (182 pounds), Thomas Berta (195), Keagan Bartlett (220), Andrew Gonzales (126), Price Harpstreith (145) and Draven Young (170) won their bouts by pin. Wyatt Weiss rounded out the Indians’ victories by picking up a 7-1 decision over Santana Trujillo at 120 pounds.
“We competed well and did what we had to,” Indians coach Kyle Brightman said. “We still battled and had good energy. Hopefully, we can bring that energy Thursday at (Cheyenne) East and have another competitive dual.”
South’s first win came from 106-pounder Vega Schwatken, who scored an early takedown and pinned Dillon Grimm in 46 seconds. Layne Warburton also tallied a second-period pin at 152 pounds.
The Bison’s final win of the night was the dual’s most exciting bout.
Central 160-pounder Porter West took a 2-0 lead over Elijah Hedum with a reversal early in the second period. Hedum pulled even with a reversal of his own midway through the frame.
West grabbed a 3-2 lead with an escape in the waning seconds of the second period. He pushed that lead to 4-2 with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining in the third period when Hedum was called for a potentially dangerous hold as both wrestlers were scrambling for control.
Hedum responded with a reversal to tie the score 4-4 with 54 seconds remaining. Hedum shot off bottom to start the second overtime, and worked his way around West for a reversal to pick up the 6-4 win.
West picked up a 17-8 major decision victory over Hedum about a month ago, which is why Hedum views Tuesday’s triumph as a sign of the progress he’s made this season.
“I’ve been practicing with coach (Joe) Romero quite a bit, and I’ve really been pushing myself, and that’s really helped,” Hedum said. “We’re constantly wrestling and constantly drilling things, and that’s helped.”
Even though Hedum was doubled up by Porter at the Shane Shatto Invitational, that match ended in positive fashion for Hedum and charted a course for Tuesday’s result, South coach Jojo Ojeda said.
“(West) got out to about a 10-0 lead before we started slowly coming back,” Ojeda said. “(Hedum) learned what he was going to have to work for and how he was going to have to push the pace. That’s what he did.”
Central’s Trona Bates won the lone girls bout of the night, pinning Trinity Warner in 3:40.
CENTRAL 54, SOUTH 21
182 pounds: Miller, pinned E. Muela, 1:16; 195: Berta, Central, pinned Gitchel, 0:35; 220: K. Bartlett, Central, pinned Fish, 1:30; 285: Mattimoe, Central, def. Dixson, 6-2; 106: Schwatken, South, pinned Grimm, 0:46; 113: Gregory, South, forfeit; 120: Weiss, Central, def. S. Trujillo, 7-1; 126: A. Gonzales, Central, pinned C. Trujillo, 1:40; 132: R. Gonzales, Central, forfeit; 138: Medina, Central, forfeit; 145: Harpstreith, Central, pinned Henderson, 1:38; 152: Warburton, South, pinned Rodriguez, 3:02; 160: Hedum, South, def. West, 6-4 OT; 170: Young, Central, pinned D. Muela, 2:48.