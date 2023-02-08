CHEYENNE — Davin Mattimoe has missed a good portion of Cheyenne Central’s wrestling season.

As a result, the junior doesn’t quite have the stamina he ordinarily would this time of year. Mattimoe still battled his way to a 6-2 victory over Cheyenne South’s Dontae Dixson in the 285-pound weight class Tuesday night.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus