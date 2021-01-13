CHEYENNE – Eleven Cheyenne athletes were named to the Wyoming all-state spirit squads Monday.

Cheyenne South saw Baizelle Cozad, Blade Hager, Abigail Marcott, Makayla Maurer, Alexandra Robért and Alaina Soto named to the team. Cheyenne East’s Kylee McKay, Alyssa Medina, Izabel Stumpf and Emmaray VanDell earned spots on the team, as did Cheyenne Central’s Amber Roybal.

