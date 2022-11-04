Cheyenne Central junior Emily Meares placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at the Cheyenne Invitational on earlier this season at the Cheyenne East Natatorium. Meares finished the race in 1 minute, 5 seconds. Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Compared with many of Wyoming’s best high school swimmers, Emily Meares was late to competitive swimming.
The Cheyenne Central junior took swimming lessons in early elementary school because her parents thought it was an important skill for her to learn, but Meares didn’t show an interest in swimming beyond that.
That changed when her uncle, Galen Gough, encouraged her to give club swimming a try prior to her seventh grade year.
“It was like learning how to swim all over again because I hadn’t done it in so long,” Meares said. “It was stressful at first, because I felt so far behind everyone else.”
Meares has more than made up for lost time.
She reached the consolation finals of two events at the Class 4A state meet during her freshman campaign. Last fall, Meares placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 0.14 seconds) and was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:17:80).
“I didn’t learn how to relay start until my freshman year, and I didn’t learn how to dive off the blocks until I was an eighth grader,” Meares said. “I was a lot farther behind everyone else, and that stressed me out.
“After my second year of swimming club, I realized I could be good and win if I tried really hard. That made me stick with it.”
Entering this year’s state meet, Meares has the second-fastest time in the state in the 100 fly (1:01.18) and the fourth-best time in the 200 freestyle (2:01.52). She also has the eighth-fastest time in the 100 free (55.95 seconds).
The 4A state meet starts with the preliminary heats at 4 p.m. today at Laramie High. The finals start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“She was pretty inexperienced when she came in,” third-year Central coach Josh Bott said. “She had her first summer of training and has gotten pretty good at a lot of things and given herself a lot of options.
“Butterfly is her best stroke, but she’s good at all freestyles. So, it’s been hard to decide what other race to put her in.”
Butterfly becoming Meares’ best stroke happened by accident. She went into a pentathlon early last season hoping to make the state qualifying time in the event and never swim the race again.
“I went 1:05 that day and got stuck with it. That was a shock,” she said. “I’m getting better at it, and I love that. It’s not a stroke everyone is good at, and that makes me feel kind of cool.”
Bott describes Meares’ explosiveness as her strength.
“She pushes off the wall really well, and pulls as much water (with her strokes) as anyone in the state,” he said. “She’s developed a really great feel for the water, and grown each year and gotten more interested in the sport each year.”
Meares credits the dry-land work the Indians do, and the training she does with her uncle and cousins for developing her power.
“My uncle swam at (the University of Wyoming) and helped me figure out what to do outside the water to strengthen myself,” Meares said. “We also do a lot of explosive work like box jumps and medicine ball slams. What I do in the summer has really helped me here.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.