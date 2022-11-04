CHEYENNE – Compared with many of Wyoming’s best high school swimmers, Emily Meares was late to competitive swimming.

The Cheyenne Central junior took swimming lessons in early elementary school because her parents thought it was an important skill for her to learn, but Meares didn’t show an interest in swimming beyond that.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus