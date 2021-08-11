Community Sports Bulletin Board

HIGH SCHOOLS

All athletes must have a completed physical dated after May 1, 2021, in order to practice. No athletes will be allowed to practice without completed physicals.

Cheyenne Central

A fall sports parent meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Central auditorium. General information will be presented, as will sport-specific items.

Cross-country: The first practice starts at 7 a.m. Monday in Central’s west parking lot.

Girls swimming and diving: The first practice runs from 6-7 a.m. Monday in the Central swimming pool. A second practice will be held from 3-5 p.m. the same day. Athletes will need to bring swimming suits, caps, goggles and towels.

Volleyball: The first practice will run from 8-10 a.m. Monday in the Central Fieldhouse. Sophomores, juniors and seniors also will practice from 4-6 p.m.

Cheyenne East

Cross-country: The first practice will run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday at Brimmer Park.

Girls swimming and diving: The first practice will be 7-8 a.m. Monday at East High. A second practice will be held the same day from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Central High.

Volleyball: The first practice will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in East’s main gymnasium. Athletes should bring a lunch.

Cheyenne South

Cross-country: The first practices will run from 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Monday. Athletes should meet west of South High.

Girls swimming and diving: The first practices will go from 6-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Monday in the South swimming pool.

Volleyball: The first practices will run 8-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday in the South gym.

JUNIOR HIGHS

Carey

A fall sports parent meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Carey’s main gym.

Cross-country: The first practice will be 3-4:30 p.m. Monday . Athletes should meet in the courtyard next to the football field.

Football: The first practice for eighth-graders is 8-10 a.m. Monday on the Carey football field. Seventh-graders will practice 10 a.m. to noon Monday.

Volleyball: Seventh-graders will practice from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday in the Carey gym. Eighth-graders will practice 4:30-6 p.m.

Johnson

A parent meeting for all fall sports will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Johnson cafeteria. Parents should enter the school through Door 3.

Cross-country: Information was not provided to WyoSports.

Football: The first practice for both seventh- and eighth-graders will run from 8-10 a.m. Monday.

Volleyball: Information was not provided to WyoSports.

McCormick

Cross-country: The first practice starts at 8:45 a.m. Monday. Athletes should meet in the grassy area in front of the school. Athletes should be dressed to run and have a water bottle.

Contact coach Jason Cook at jason.cook@laramie1.org for more information.

Football: The first practice for seventh- and eighth-graders will start at 8 a.m. Monday at the McCormick football field.

Players should bring water, mouth guard and cleats. They are expected to wear a white shirt and black shorts. McCormick attire is also acceptable.

Contact coach Daniel Zemski for more information at danielzemski@gmail.com.

Volleyball: Seventh-graders will practice from 8-10 a.m. Monday and meet in Gym A. Eighth-graders will practice from 10 a.m. to noon and meet in Gym B.

Students need a T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes. Knee pads are not required.

Contact coach Jodi Bryant for more information at jodi.bryant@laramie1.org.

