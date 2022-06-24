LARAMIE – Fans of the University of Wyoming have likely heard the last name of one of the Cowboys basketball program’s latest additions.
Nathanial Talich comes from a long line of Pokes. His father, Cory, and uncle, Jim, were linebackers for UW in the 1980s and 1990s. His older cousin, Nic, currently plays the same position on the football team, while his younger cousin, Luke, received an offer from the program this week.
Nathanial’s arrival in Laramie, however, marks a first for a family rich with UW ties.
“I was definitely thinking about that when I announced my commitment to be the fourth Talich to play a sport at Wyoming,” he said. “There’s no pressure on me to continue a legacy, because I’m not a linebacker on the football team. I’m a guard on the basketball team, and I’m the first one in our family to do it, so there’s no pressure.”
A lifelong Cowboys fan, Talich has relished the opportunity to be a part of the program over the past few weeks. It’s also been a surreal experience.
The team recently wrapped up its youth summer camp, which Talich attended while growing up. Ironically, Talich recalls his eighth-grade camp team being coached by UW guard Hunter Maldonado, and he immediately started modeling his game after the 2022 All-Mountain West honoree.
“I definitely tried to take Maldonado’s game and take it to what I learned in high school,” Talich said. “I applied it pretty well there, but now I have to change it up. I don’t know who I’m going to model yet. I kind of just want to do my own thing out there and be me.”
Maldonado – who received looks from NBA teams before electing to return for one last season with the Cowboys – is known for his versatility, something Talich’s coach at Cheyenne Central, Tagg Lain, recognized throughout his high school career.
Sometimes he would run the point, while at others he would play from the wing or post up opponents. When all was said and done, he finished his time with the Indians as the school’s all-time leading scorer, just 40 points shy of 1,500 for his career.
Talich also helped Central secure just its second Class 4A title this century in 2021. Lain recalls his versatility being on display throughout this championship run, but his sharp-shooting abilities are what stood out the most. Lain said Talich averaged roughly 25 points per game at the state tournament, while only missing “four or five shots in those three games.”
“Nate came into the program a willing and capable defender, but his versatility in high school was the thing that stood out the most,” Lain said. “He was able to play at the point whenever we needed him to. He was a dominant wing and an outstanding post player, as well, for a guard. We used him a lot in the post. Then late in his junior year and throughout his senior year, his shooting was really the area of biggest growth.
“He really took advantage of extending the floor for us in the state tournament his junior year and throughout his senior year, but just versatility. His ability to handle the ball, play off the ball and at the wing, all of those things made him a really difficult player to guard ... He finds ways to really impact the game at both ends of the floor, and I think you’ll be able to see him do that at the college level.”
Talich joins the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on. While not on scholarship, though, he has good reason to believe he can make an impact in UW coach Jeff Linder’s system.
Throughout his coaching career, Linder has had a knack for developing walk-ons into key contributors. When he was an assistant at Boise State, Jeff Elorriaga and Worland product Rob Heyer ended up being starters for an NCAA Tournament team. This trend continued in Linder’s first head coaching stop at Northern Colorado, where Jonah Radebaugh went from being a walk-on to a three-time Big Sky defensive player of the year, and Matt Johnson evolved into an all-conference player.
“If you’re good enough – it doesn’t matter if you’re a walk-on or a scholarship player – you’re going to play,” Linder said in April while discussing the incoming recruiting class. “It’s their job to make it to where I do play them, but they’re a big part. They’ve played a huge role in my success, and with the team, too. That’s the beauty of Wyoming, you can find some good walk-ons and guys that can help you.”
Talich is well aware of his head coach’s track record, something that excites him as his UW career gets underway.
“There are coaches that give out walk-on spots just to be a scout player, but with him, he actually can get those guys to play if they prove that they’re good enough,” Talich said. “That’s what I’m looking to do right now.”
In addition to adding a new chapter in his family’s legacy, Talich also has a chance to be a source of pride for his hometown.
He is set to be the first Cheyenne product to take the floor for the Cowboys since Marcus Bailey, who starred at East before earning all-conference honors at UW, where he was a part of the program’s first – and only – two MW regular-season titles. Lain remembers the whirlwind of excitement that Bailey’s emergence stirred in the community, and he has confidence Talich can have a similar effect.
“It’s huge,” Lain said. “I hope for him, and I believe he has the talent, to make a similar impact as Marcus Bailey. (Bailey) did that prior to his years, and it was amazing to see the following for the Cowboys as Marcus played at such a high level. That would be something that would bring a lot of interest locally.
“Nate’s a great kid, and everybody that knows him loves him. He’s a very personable guy, so I think he has a lot of people pulling for him. He has a chance to have a great career and (will be) a lot of fun to watch.”