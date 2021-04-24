CHEYENNE – Typically the Cheyenne Central girls soccer team is the one in control of the contest and forcing teams to try and make adjustments.
Friday night at Riske Field, top-ranked Thunder Basin was able to control the possession of the contest and leaned on two first half goals to grab a 2-0 victory.
“When you’re forced to play another team’s game, that’s when they got ya,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “Usually we’re doing that, we’re on the side of they’re trying to fix issues to play with us, but with that said, give credit where credit’s due.”
The Bolts were playing their own game early. They had three shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the contest. Central goalkeeper Sarah Foster was stout at the net and not letting shots get by easily.
In the 7th minute, Thunder Basin freshman Cena Carlson had a great look at the net from the left side of the penalty area. Foster stretched out and was able to keep the Bolts off the board.
After a handful of shots – three of which were on goal – Carlson found the back of the net in the 26th. She received a pass from Kylie Hayes and fired a shot from near the top right side of the box that made its way over Foster’s head.
“At the beginning, we didn’t come out with as much heart as we should have, like we have in our past games,” Indians sophomore Alyssa Brenchley said. “We played down when we should have gone out and played at our level.”
Thunder Basin (8-0 overall, 6-0 Class 4A East Conference) didn’t wait long to increase its lead. Senior Brady Deimling settled near 25 yards out at the right side of the goal. The ball found just the inside of the far post and between Foster’s outstretched arms.
“I think we came out a little bit flat footed in the first half,” Foster said. “(Thunder Basin) is just fantastic passing right on top of the box and that’s where they scored their two goals from, but we played a good game and held them in the second half, so it was good at the end, at least.”
Central’s defense made things a little more difficult for the Bolts in the second half, but still couldn’t find any type of momentum with its attack and failed to get a shot on goal during the contest.
The No. 3-ranked Indians (5-2, 5-2) have only lost two matches this season, both against Thunder Basin.
In Friday’s loss, they might have learned some things about themselves, Norman said.
“The greatest lessons in life are learned when we fail and I think we failed to bring it (Friday),” Norman said. “So, the lesson is this is what happens when you don’t bring the passion, intensity and love for the game that I know they have.”
THUNDER BASIN 2, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 2-0
Goals: Thunder Basin, Carlson (Hayes), 26. Thunder Basin, Deimling (unassisted), 35.
Shots: TB 15, CC 2. Shots on goal: TB 20, CC 0. Saves: TB 0 (Michael), CC 18 (Foster).
Corner kicks: TB 6, CC 0. Offsides: TB 3, CC 0. Fouls: TB 4, CC 7. Yellow cards: Central (Little, 58).