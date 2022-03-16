CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East landed four players on the Class 4A East all-conference first team.
Seniors Jordan Jones and Kiera Walsh, junior Boden Liljedahl and sophomore Bradie Schlabs were all voted first-team while Jones was tabbed the conference player of the year and Schlabs the defensive player of the year.
Jones and Liljedahl both finished the season averaging 14.9 points per game, tied for fourth in 4A. Jones also finished ninth with 6.2 rebounds and tied for seventh with 2.7 steals per game. Liljedahl led the state in 3-point percentage, shooting at a 46% clip. Schlabs averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game while Walsh averaged 5.2 points and 4.5 boards.
After repeating as 4A state champions, East coach Eric Westling was named the conference’s coach of the year.
Cheyenne Central junior Madisyn Baillie was also named first team all-conference, leading the Lady Indians in scoring (8.5) rebounds (3.9) and steals (2.4).
East senior Darcy Jardine was named second team along with Central junior Mia Gerig and senior Roree Cowley. Cheyenne South junior Janiah Wright was named to the second team while teammate Laynie Ramirez was named honorable mention.
East also landed three players on the first team list on the boys side. Juniors Garet Schlabs and Kysar Jolley were honored as well as sophomore Drew Jackson. Schlabs averaged 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while Jolley scored 9.1 points and 9.2 rebounds – which was third in the state. Jackson’s 14.7 points per game ranked sixth in 4A.
Senior Nathanial Talich and sophomore James Brown III were given first-team nods for Central. Talich led the state in scoring with 23.3 points per game and added 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.6 steals – each ranking in the top-five. Brown averaged 11.8 points and 4.5 boards on the year.
South senior Maurie Alexander was also tabbed first-team. The forward finished fourth in the state in scoring (16.8) and fourth in the state in rebounding (9.0).
South senior Jeramiah Moyte earned second team honors along with East junior Colter McAnelly and Central junior Jackson Whitworth. South senior LeeAndre Ray and Central senior Isaiah Rigg were voted honorable mention.
Thunder Basin senior Deegan Williams was voted 4A East boys player of the year.
CLASS 4A EAST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
First team
Campbell County: Raimi Hladky, Madison Robertson; Cheyenne Central: Madisyn Baillie; Cheyenne East: Jordan Jones, Boden Liljedahl, Bradie Schlabs, Kiera Walsh; Kelly Walsh: Logan Alvar; Laramie: Morgann Jensen; Sheridan: Sydnei Bilyeu; Thunder Basin: Joelie Spelts, Laynie McCarty.
Player of the year: Jordan Jones, East
Coach of the year: Eric Westling, East
Defensive player of the year: Bradie Schlabs, East
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: James Brown, Nathanial Talich; Cheyenne East: Drew Jackson, Garet Schlabs, Kysar Jolley; Cheyenne South: Maurie Alexander; Kelly Walsh: Davis Crilly, Tyler Pacheco; Laramie: Mahlon Morris; Sheridan: Alex Sanders, Reed Rabon; Thunder Basin: Deegan Williams, McKale Holte, Ryan Baker.
Player of the year: Deegan Williams, Thunder Basin
Coach of the year: Rory Williams, Thunder Basin
Defensive player of the year: Cade Ayers, Thunder Basin
CLASS 4A WEST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
First team
Cody: Molly Hays, Kennedi Niemann, Reece Niemann, Ally Boysen; Evanston: Stacia Barker; Green River: Megan Counts, Daryn Macy; Natrona County: Emma Patik, Megan Hagar, Tamryn Blom, Katelynn Campbell; Rock Springs: Brenli Jenkins, Kamrynn James; Star Valley: Kenlee Engelhardt.
Player of the year: Molly Hays, Cody
Coach of the year: Chris Wagner, Cody
Defensive player of the year: Kennedi Niemann, Cody
BOYS
First team
Cody: Luke Talich; Green River: Dylan Taylor, Austin Fox; Jackson: Andrew Hanna, Gavin Keelin; Natrona County: Colton Rogers, Isaac Patik; Riverton: Tanner Johnson, Lucas Engle, Parker Paxton; Rock Springs: Brock Bider; Star Valley: Kortlen Hilton, Jacob Hodges, Croix Jenkins.
Player of the year: Dylan Taylor, Green River
Coach of the year: Beau Sheets, Riverton
Defensive player of the year: Lucan Engle, Riverton