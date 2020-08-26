CHEYENNE – Jimmy Koenig has always worn his hair a little longer than most. His locks hit his shoulders during his sophomore year at Cheyenne Central.
On Saturday, a sizable beard poked out around the bottom and sides of the face covering he wore as he stood outside a classroom at Central.
Koenig looks like a wild man. Indians coach Mike Apodaca describes his starting center as a free spirit, who also excels in water sports. But Koenig is a prime example of why a book can’t be judged by its cover. He is disciplined and mature beyond his years.
How else would you describe someone who refused to spend the birthday and Christmas money his grandmother gave him on LEGO sets? Koenig loved snapping the plastic blocks together until he hit the end of the instruction booklet and what he assembled looked like the toy on the box, but he had a bigger goal in mind.
“I wanted a 1967 Camaro for as long as I can remember,” Koenig said. “That was the first generation of Camaros, and that was my dream car. I wanted to buy all the LEGO stuff I could get my hands on, but I knew I’d eventually have to get a car.
“So I had to decide between getting the toy or getting the car.”
Koenig now makes the 30-minute drive from his family’s house near Curt Gowdy State Park to Central in a ’67 Camaro. It’s black with white stripes that span the length of the car from bumper to bumper.
Koenig bought the car while he was in sixth grade. His father, Jim Koenig, was a master mechanic for General Motors for 10 years, and they spent the years after the purchase getting the Camaro road ready. Koenig also used what he learned in welding and auto body classes at Central to make the car what it is today.
The hands that rebuilt the transmission, welded a roll cage and painted Koenig’s dream car also helped him earn first team All-Class 4A honors last fall.
The 6-foot, 245-pounder is the anchor of an experienced offensive line that hopes to get the Indians into the state championship game for the first time since 2009.
“It’s a total cliché, but it literally starts with (Koenig),” Apodaca said. “He makes every line call, sets the play and snaps the ball to our quarterback. It’s cliché and really simple, but it all starts with him.
“He is a bit of a free spirit, and football isn’t the be-all, end-all for him. But when he’s here, and it’s football time, there’s nobody better up front for us.”
Koenig has been a lineman ever since he started playing football. The vast majority of that time has been spent at center, and Koenig describes snapping the ball as second nature.
“It’s just like taking a breath,” he said. “I just do it. I know where the ball is going, and I know what I need to do.”
Koenig takes pride in doing his job well, and was happy to end his junior campaign on the all-state list.
“When I was a freshman, I just wanted to be one of the best linemen in our program,” Koenig said. “So being looked at as one of the best linemen in the state really meant a lot to me.
“It showed me that my hard work paid off. I have one more year left, and I want to do that again. I also want to take one more shot at winning a state title with my buddies.”
Those buddies include fellow linemen Joey Kostelecky, Mark Martinez and T.J. Wilson. The only starter Central needs to replace along the offensive front is Tanner Bullock, who graduated in June. Collin Umali and Aidan Miller are vying for the last starting spot.
They will pave the way for an Indians squad that returns a 1,200-yard rusher, an 1,100-yard receiver and a multitude of other offensive weapons.
“Experience is experience,” Apodaca said. “But when you’re experienced and talented at the same time, that’s what gets a coach excited. They embrace everything we’re trying to do, and they work so well together.”
Koenig said he could turn his love of cars into a career, but he wants it to be a hobby. He also knows being able to do the work himself will save him hefty repair bills down the road.
Koenig said he hopes to play football as long as he can before going to dental school.
It should come as no surprise Koenig already has his future mapped out. That doesn’t mean he’s all business, though.
One of the additions Koenig made to his Camaro was a horn that will play the first 12 notes of “Dixieland” like the Dodge Charger known as the General Lee from the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
“I just had to get that Dukes of Hazzard horn,” Koenig said with a laugh. “I have a big, red button I press to turn that thing on. It sounds so cool.”