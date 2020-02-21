CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South had made only 48% of its free-throw attempts entering Thursday night’s matchup with No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central.

Free throws helped the Bison pull off a 49-42 upset at Storey Gym.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus