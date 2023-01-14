Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE — Sometimes, something as simple as free throws can win or lose a game for the team. On Friday night, Cheyenne Central found out the hard way.

Central’s poor shooting from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter cost it the game, falling 61-58 to visiting Scottsbluff, Nebraska.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

