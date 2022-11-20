Aubrey Frentheway 2022 mug.jpg

Aubrey Frentheway

CHEYENNE – Brigham Young University senior Aubrey Frentheway placed 32nd at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Cheyenne Central alumna finished the 6-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 9.9 seconds.


