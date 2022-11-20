Frentheway runs at NCAA nationals Nov 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aubrey Frentheway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Brigham Young University senior Aubrey Frentheway placed 32nd at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.The Cheyenne Central alumna finished the 6-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 9.9 seconds.Frentheway – who was the West Coast Conference champion this season – was BYU’s top finisher. The Cougars placed eighth in the team standings.University of Wyoming senior Katelyn Mitchem placed 143rd in 20:52.5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aubrey Frentheway Brigham Young University Sport Katelyn Mitchem Eighth Standing Stillwater Oklahoma Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys shift focus to Boise State with MW title hopes still alive Cowboys hold off Colorado State 14-13, improve to 5-1 in Mountain West Dalton Schaefer overcame injuries to shine in state title game From recess superstar to Border War hero, Jayden Clemons embraces his role Tale of the Tape: Boise State at Wyoming Local Briefs Business briefs for 11-19-22 UW appoints first full-time vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion South High School Art Club will host 2022 Turkey Stampede Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming Wyoming Agriculture in The Classroom receives $150,000 grant Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill Cheyenne high school speech and debate teams win awards Christmas tree permits available for BLM Wyoming public lands Online permits available for Christmas tree cutting in national forests Cheyenne Animal Control changes hours of operation Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Nov 15, 2022