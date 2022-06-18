Jacob Frentheway

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central graduate Jacob Frentheway placed 22nd in the emerging elite 2-mile run at Nike Outdoor Nationals on Friday at Heyward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Frentheway finished in a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 32.47 seconds.

