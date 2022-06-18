Frentheway runs at Nike Nationals Jun 18, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jacob Frentheway Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central graduate Jacob Frentheway placed 22nd in the emerging elite 2-mile run at Nike Outdoor Nationals on Friday at Heyward Field in Eugene, Oregon.Frentheway finished in a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 32.47 seconds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Loyalty at heart of Ike's emergence at Wyoming Fresno State tops MW football off-season power rankings LEGION BASEBALL: Post 6 nipped in Oral Roberts final CLUB SOFTBALL: WYCO wins pool at Colorado Springs event Top Mountain West basketball newcomers