CHEYENNE – Freshmen made Senior Night memorable for Cheyenne Central.
The Indians topped visiting Cheyenne South 4-0 on Friday night. All four goals were scored by freshmen.
“I like the spirit and balance we played with mentally,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “We did a good job defensively of not falling asleep and adding a breakaway. Breakaway goals have been a real problem.
“The guys on defense stayed well ordered and kept their shape. We played pretty well, and kept South from being frightening offensively.”
Central controlled play and kept the pressure on offensively throughout the first half. It took 15 shots, and put seven of those on frame, but had nothing to show for it at halftime.
South junior goalkeeper Pierce Kiolbasa made a handful of outstanding saves in the opening 40 minutes, but the best came late in the half. Central’s 39th minute direct kick went directly into the wall, but freshman Samuel Lucas Smith gathered the rebound and fed the ball to classmate Sam Shumway right on the doorstep. Kiolbasa made the point-blank save to keep the game scoreless at the intermission.
“We were pretty tenacious and repetitive, but most of our serious shots with a lot of pace were off goal in the first half,” Denisson said. “The less serious ones were the ones that were on goal, and (Kiolbasa) made every one of those saves. He played really well and made quite a stand.”
The Indians kept the pressure on into the second half, and finally got the ball into the back of the net in the 50th minute.
Freshman Logan Custis’ initial pass to Smith was disrupted by a defender, but Smith collected the ball and rifled a shot past Kiolbasa for a 1-0 lead.
The goals came in a flurry after that strike.
Custis took a pass from freshman Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont and beat a defender along the end line right of the goal and sent a shot into the far side netting to put Central up 2-0 in the 56th. Shumway won a battle for the ball inside the penalty area, spun and fired a shot from the left side between Kiolbasa and the near post for a 3-0 advantage.
Freshman defender Brock Pedersen got in on the action in the 60th with an assist from Cone-LeBeaumont.
“We did a good job of keeping the pressure on until we could get some goals to go in,” Custis said. “Once we scored, we kept scoring and scoring. It feels great to help our seniors win on Senior Night.”
The Indians picked up a 3-2 win at South on April 23. They trailed 1-0 in that match, which showed them the Bison weren’t to be taken lightly, Smith said.
“That first game was a big eye-opener and it helped us come into this game prepared to do our jobs,” he said.
Central finished with 29 shots, including 16 on goal. South put one of its two shots on goal. Both of those shots came in the second half.
Kiolbasa finished with 12 saves for the Bison.
“We went into panic mode,” South coach Jeremy Francis said. “We played well for a whole half, and then we got tired. Other teams can sub 10 guys at a time if they want, and we just have two. That hurts.
“You can play a good half and then get tired and make mistakes. If you let down for one second against Central, they’re going to make you pay.”
The Indians nearly got a goal from a senior. Starting goalkeeper Mathew English exited the match, and then came on as a reserve forward late. He knocked in a ball that ricocheted off the left upright, but was whistled for being offside.
CENTRAL 4, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: Central, SL Smith (Custis), 50. Central, Custis (Cone-LeBeaumont), 56. Central, Shumway (Lewis), 58. Central, Pedersen (Cone-LeBeaumont), 60.
Shots: CS 2, CC 29. Shots on goal: CS 1, CC 16. Saves: CS 12 (Kiolbasa); CC 1 (English 0, Cook 1).
Corner kicks: CS 0, CC 4. Offsides: CS 1, CC 3. Fouls: CS 13, CC 9. Yellow cards: CS 1 (Guerrero, 71); CC 1 (Cone-LeBeaumont, 70).