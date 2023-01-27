CHEYENNE — See-saw is the most apt description of Thursday night’s installment in the Cheyenne East-Cheyenne Central boys basketball rivalry.
Even that might not do the game justice.
The teams traded the lead throughout the contest and shared it several more.
Senior guard Garet Schlabs making the first of two free-throw attempts with 1.3 seconds remaining sealed No. 1-ranked East’s 52-51 victory at Storey Gym.
Central tied the game 51-51 with 6 seconds remaining when Schlabs was fouled by Sammy Shumway while bringing the ball up the court.
Indians coach Jim Shaffer called timeout as soon as the foul was called. He asked for another just before Schlabs got the ball to shoot his free throw.
It was the basketball equivalent of icing the kicker in football. The move gave Schlabs a little more time to catch his breath and calm his pounding heart.
“I was so hyped up after the foul, but I was trying to prepare myself for that moment,” said Schlabs, who finished with 14 points and eight assists. “I got back to the bench for the timeout and all of my teammates were encouraging me, and that really calmed me down. They gave me a lot of confidence.”
The lead changed hands 15 times Thursday night. The score was tied six times.
Senior forward Kysar Jolley’s putback of a missed 3-pointer by Nathan Mirich put East up 49-48 with 1 minute, 56 seconds to play. Junior guard Drew Jackson extended that advantage to 51-48 with a basket with 1:31 to go.
Second-ranked Central (12-3 overall, 2-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) called timeout with 37.9 seconds remaining. The Indians worked through their offense on the perimeter before junior Joe Sawyer made a 3-pointer from behind the college arc with six seconds remaining.
Schlabs was fouled shortly after East in-bounded the ball.
“It’s so loud in there that it’s hard to make adjustments, so you just have to hope the kids make play,” Shaffer said. “East made one more play than we did. … I’m not in love with the foul call, but we shouldn’t be putting ourselves in a position where we’re fouling that far away from the basket in the final seconds.
“We’ll learn from this and get better because of it.”
The first quarter saw five lead changes, and the score was tied twice more before Cam Hayes got a transition basket in the final minute of the frame to give East an 11-10 lead.
The T-Birds (12-2, 3-0) pushed that advantage to 19-13 before Central countered with a 10-4 run to knot the score 23-23 when James Brown III putback his own miss inside.
East took a 26-24 lead into halftime.
The third quarter started out every bit as nip-and-tuck as the opening 16 minutes. Jackson Whitworth made a 3-pointer from the right corner to put Central up 27-26. The lead also changed hands on the next three possessions.
“Defensively, we need to get a few more rebounds because we didn’t rebound as well as we have been,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “That’s a credit to Central because they rebounded extremely well. Two really good teams battled the whole game.
“Heart and effort really pulled that out for us.”
Jackson netted a game-high 16 for East. Central was led by Brown’s 13 points. Sawyer chipped in with 11. Whitworth and Zack Wiltanger both scored nine points.
East is scheduled to host third-ranked Riverton at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAST 52, CENTRAL 51
Cheyenne East…… 11 15 17 9 — 52
Cheyenne Central...... 10 14 18 9 — 51
Cheyenne East: G. Schlabs 14, Jo. Rayl 2, Na. Mirich 8, Br. Bohlmann 2, Jackson 16, Hayes 6, A. Lahnert 0, Jolley 4.
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 0, Tafoya 4, Whitworth 9, C. Brown 0, Shumway 5, Sawyer 11, Mas. DeHoff 0, Wiltanger 9, J. Brown 13.