GILLETTE – Taylor Gebhart had struck out twice during Friday night’s Wyoming state softball elimination game against Laramie, but the senior still went to the plate with the same approach as always.
It paid off.
With the game tied 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gebhart faced a 1-2 count with two outs. She didn’t panic, and hit a blooper to shallow right field, scoring Cameron Moyte for the game-winning run.
“I didn’t even think I was going to get an at-bat,” said Gebhart, who was the sixth batter to see the plate. “And when they walked Izzy Kelly I was thinking to myself ‘OK, this is going to go really bad, or really good’, ... but I just swung like I knew how to swing and what do you know?”
Laramie took control of the game early behind the arm of senior Janey Adair. Outside of a home run in the first inning, she allowed just one hit the following three innings and all nine of those outs came on strikeouts.
After not scoring in the first frame, the Lady Plainsmen plated at least one run over the next four innings and held a 6-1 lead after the top of the fifth. Central found some life in the bottom of the inning, however, when it put together a five-run frame to tie it behind a two-run double from Kaitlyn Ackerman and RBI singles from Madi Birt and Kelly.
“Our energy was up the whole game, even when we came back, we found a way to tie it in the end there,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “We were able to keep them off balance with (Adair) for a solid four or five innings there, but it’s how it works.”
The fifth inning was led off when Moyte reached on a walk before Central batted through its lineup. Moyte also started the seventh-inning rally when she reached first on an error after a hard hit ball to the left side of the diamond.
“Moyte came in and led (the fifth) inning off and she’s been struggling a little bit, and so for her to get on base and start that was good for her confidence and it sparked something,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “And we were able to string some hits together and get speed on the base so we could push it.”
The Plainsmen pulled back in front in the sixth frame when Paysen Witte and Marisol Gomez both drove in one run, but Central rallied again to stay alive. The Indians will play Campbell County at 9 a.m. today with a trip to the state title game on the line.
Ackerman finished with three RBI and after a first-inning home run, Brogan Allen was intentionally walked three times. Sirdoreus drove home two runs for Laramie and Adair tallied 15 strikeouts.
“We have to give (Adair) props, she pitched great,” Barker said. “But I’m proud of these guys because they never gave up, they came out ready to go and didn’t let a four-run deficit slow them down. They came through when it was needed. Every single one of them did something … it was a complete team effort.”
Campbell Co. 14 Central 13
In the bottom of the seventh inning with Campbell County trailing 13-11, Avery Gray thought she had drawn a walk to load the bases and started to trot down the first base line. However, the pitch was called a strike and she had to retreat.
Now facing a full-count, Gray sent the following pitch over the right field fence for a three-run walk-off home run, lifting the Camels to a 14-13 win over Central in both teams’ first game of the day.
A five-run inning gave the Indians a 9-5 advantage before Campbell County tied it in the bottom of the fifth. Central respond with a three runs in the sixth that came from a Ackerman two-run single and a RBI single from Ashley Bunch.
Kelly was 2 for 5 with three RBI and a triple and Bunch was 2 for 4 with three RBI. Birt was 2 for 3 with a home run.
Central 13 Cody 4
A six-run seventh inning helped Central pull away from Cody during its second game of the day.
Drue Mirich drove home three runs and Gebhart and Birt both had two RBI. Taryn Potts pitched four innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs.