CHEYENNE – For the first time in 34 years, Cheyenne Central will have a new golf coach.
Kevin Georges was announced the new head coach of the program Wednesday afternoon after spending four years as a volunteer assistant coach. He will replace Mike Lepore, who retired in May.
“I’m extremely excited and honored to have this opportunity,” Georges said. “Lepore has been there for so long that Central golf is basically Mike Lepore. With him moving on, it’s going to start a new chapter, which is exciting.”
Being part of the program for the past four seasons and being familiar with the ins and outs will make the move to his new post easier, Georges said.
“I think it’s going to be a pretty seamless transition. I already know the kids and the parents and the process, and the coaches around the state,” Georges said. “So, I don’t think it’ll be too tough to jump in there and take over the reins.”
Georges said he knows the high standards that come with Central golf and the success that the program has had. He was introduced to that as a member of the golf team during his high school years at Central.
“When you have such a recognizable program, there’s always going to be a ceiling of ‘We should be there producing a championship-caliber team,’” said Georges, a 1994 Central graduate. “You want to continue that respect. Central has earned a lot of respect over the years, and I want to make sure we maintain that.”
Aside from shaping athletes’ swings or how they develop their skills on the links, Georges said one of his biggest priorities for the program is to help shape the mental game of Central’s golfers.
“One thing that I really want to teach the kids is the character of what golf produces. I understand we all want to shoot great scores and things like that, but golf is more than swinging a golf club,” Georges said. “It builds great character and great relationships. I want to make people love this sport when they come out for it.”
Georges emphasized the change that most sports are going through and how golf has done its best to remain unchanged. He also harped on the growth golf saw because of COVID-19, and he’s hoping to help sustain that growth.
“With what happened with the pandemic, the popularity of golf took off, and I would just really like people to know that we’re excited to make this game more recognized and more available to all ages, but especially at the high school level,” Georges said.
The Central girls placed third at last fall’s state tournament, and the boys were sixth.