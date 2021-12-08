CHEYENNE — Mia Gerig’s energy is infectious among the Cheyenne Central girls basketball team.
It might even be more important than the numbers that show up on the stat sheet.
“She’s so happy, and she just wants to be here,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “She’s taken on a leadership role with this team that I’ve been amazed at in these first (few weeks). We talked to her about it – that the big thing we needed was a consistently upbeat personality.”
So with a Lady Indians squad that lost its two leading scorers and some senior leadership, that attitude and mindset is going to play a key role this season.
“Positivity is going to be a really large aspect for the team, and so is being able to keep the team on the floor with a positive attitude,” Gerig said. “Skills are always going to be important … but, overall. our attitude is what’s going to carry us and exceed expectations.”
The junior isn’t only stepping into a new leadership role, she’ll also be adjusting to new opportunities to guide the team in different ways. There will be a lot of offensive and defensive production that’ll need to be made up for. She said it’ll be a team effort to replace what was lost, however, and it’ll provide new opportunities for players to step into those roles and excel.
It’ll be a more balanced attack coming from the Lady Indians this season.
“This year’s going to be a really exciting time, because we’ve graduated a lot of people and lost some big scorers,” said Gerig, who averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season. “We all have an opportunity to pick up new roles and work together as a team to make those things happen.”
One of Gerig’s most noticeable attributes on the court is her speed. Standing at 5-foot-3, it helps make up for the size her opponent may have on her, she said. She’s able to set herself and the offense up for success before the defense can get in position.
Kirkbride added that Gerig’s speed will be a factor in being able to control the pace of the game.
“She can get the ball from one end to the other so fast, but even defensively, her speed is obviously huge," the coach said. "So being able to handle the tempo is something we’re really going to lean on her with this year – the tempo both to speed the game up and to slow down the other team.”
The Indians went 0-2 during last season's state tournament, but had young players that gained quality minutes, including Gerig. With the added experience and knowing the pace of the varsity game, there will be less of a learning curve and more of gaining an understanding with the team.
“This year, we have a lot of chemistry together, and we’re going to be able to carry relationships on and off the floor and pick each other up and help each other," she said. "I’m really excited to see where that’ll take us.”
Gerig spent her summer playing with the Rocky Mountain Fever AAU squad out of Colorado. It helped improve her game all around, and in areas she needed to work on, including her outside shooting, she said.
Now, she'll be able to add that to the arsenal of what she brings to the team.
“When she’s leading and happy, it’s amazing how others will follow," Kirkbride said. "For us to be mentally tough enough to handle the ups and downs that are inevitably going to come, and be able to just enjoy playing this game together, we're going to follow Mia doing that.”