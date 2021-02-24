CHEYENNE – San Diego State University junior Sammy Geyer placed in the top four in seven events at the Mountain West swimming and diving championships in Las Vegas.
The Cheyenne Central graduate placed third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.28 seconds, fourth in the 50 free (22.96 seconds) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 1.04 seconds).
Geyer also was part of the championship 200 medley relay (1:38.31). Her teams in the 400 medley relay (3:38.85) and 200 free relay (1:31.39) were both second. Geyer also was part of the third-place 400 free relay (3:31.20).
Geyer was All-MW in all seven events. San Diego State finished third at the MW meet.