Jessica Hoffman
CHEYENNE – Baylee Skinner led three Lingle-Fort Laramie players in double figures during a 51-34 victory at Pine Bluffs.
Skinner netted 15 points, while Ashlee Hattan and Skyla Wunder both scored 14 points.
Pine Bluffs was led by Jessica Hoffman’s 10 points. Hattie Lerwick added nine.
Lingle-Fort Laramie…… 22 1 10 18 – 51
Pine Bluffs…… 17 12 3 2 – 34
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Hattan 14, Wunder 14, Skinner 15, N. Speckner 4, Saul 2, J. Speckner 2.
Pine Bluffs: Graves 0, Gray 7, Thurin 0, H. Lerwick 9, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 6, Hoffman 10, A. Sweeter 2, WallowingBull 0.
