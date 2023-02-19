Jessica Hoffman

Jessica Hoffman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Baylee Skinner led three Lingle-Fort Laramie players in double figures during a 51-34 victory at Pine Bluffs.

Skinner netted 15 points, while Ashlee Hattan and Skyla Wunder both scored 14 points.


