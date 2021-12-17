CHEYENNE – Junior Morgan Kirkbride scored 12 points to help the Cheyenne Central girls to a 56-12 victory over Overland High of Aurora, Colorado, in the first round of the big school division at the Power-2-Play Winter Showcase on Thursday in Windsor, Colorado.
“The kids did fantastic,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “They were really solid all the way through. We started out well and had a press on that gave them fits and allowed us to hit some shots.”
Sophomore Eva Clements added 10 points, while Roree Cowley and Madisyn Baillie both had nine.
Central plays in the semifinals at 5:45 p.m. today.
CENTRAL 56, OVERLAND 12
Cheyenne Central…… 21 21 10 4 – 56
Overland…… 3 1 1 7 – 12
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 5, Baillie 9, M. Kirkbride 12, Gillam 2, Cowley 9, Clements 10, Kam. Tempel 3, Kar. Tempel 2, Allen 4.
Overland: Maiaya 3, D. Moore 1, Durant 2, Brock 6.
Mountain View 50
Cheyenne South 37
CHEYENNE – A slow start cost the Cheyenne South girls during a 50-37 loss to Mountain View on Thursday afternoon at the Flaming Gorge Classic.
“We were getting shots but we weren’t getting them to fall,” first-year Lady Bison coach Brody Epler said. “We got more of them to fall in the second half. That was positive to see. We had a couple runs and some 4-minute stretches we won.
“Things like that were positive, but it took a half to get some points on the board.”
South had 16 first-half turnovers, but only committed five during the second half.
Janiah Wright led South 13 with points, while Laynie Ramirez added seven points, six rebounds, and four steals.
The Bison play Lyman at 1 p.m. today.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 50, SOUTH 37
Mountain View…… 13 11 18 8 – 50
Cheyenne South…… 6 4 12 15 – 37
Mountain View: Giorgis 10, Bugas 13, Bugas 8, Micheli 1, Kension 4, Hickey 4, Carr 4, Porter 4.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 7, Wright 13, Brennan 4, Taylor 3, K. VanTassell 4, Garcia 6.
Academy 63
Pine Bluffs 59
CHEYENNE — A late rally fell short for the Pine Bluffs girls basketball team as it fell to The Academy out of Westminster, Colorado, 63-59 at the Power 2 Play tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
Aryanna Perez scored 32 points for The Academy. Jaden Shelit paced Pine Bluffs with 22 points, Abby Gray scored 12 and Madysen Graves added 10.
The Hornets (1-4) play Arvada, Colorado, at 4 p.m. today.
WESTMINSTER 63, PINE BLUFFS 59
Pine Bluffs………..16 11 11 20 — 59
Westminster…….16 17 21 9 — 63
Pine Bluffs: Gray 12, Graves 10, DePaulitte 2, Shelit 22, Reifschneider 7, Bymer 0, WallowingBull 0, Hoffman 6.
Westminster: Perez 32, Coynoult 17, Loera 5, Millan 1, Russell 6, Franco 2.