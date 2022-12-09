GIRLS BASKETBALL: Central pulls away from Kelly Walsh Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madisyn Baillie Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Senior Madisyn Baillie scored a game-high 16 points to help the Cheyenne Central girls to a 45-32 victory at Kelly Walsh on Friday.The Indians (2-0) led 14-5 after the first quarter, but Kelly Walsh trimmed the advantage to 25-20 by halftime.“We started great in the first quarter and dipped in the second quarter,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “(Kelly Walsh started) figuring out what we were doing defensively.“We changed our defense to a full-court man, and it made a difference that helped us start pulling away. The kids did great.”Izzy Kelly added nine points for the Indians, who play Evanston at 10:30 a.m. today.CENTRAL 45, KELLY WALSH 32Cheyenne Central…… 14 11 9 13 – 45Kelly Walsh…… 5 15 5 7 – 32Cheyenne Central: Baillie 16, Barrett 5, Gerig 4, M. Kirkbride 0, Gillam 3, Wade 2, Kar. Tempel 7, Newton 0, Kelly 9.Kelly Walsh: Davila 10, Alberts 14, Eskew 6, Browning 2.Cheyenne East 57Evanston 38CHEYENNE – Senior Elysiana Fonseca scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Cheyenne East to a 57-38 victory over Evanston on Friday in Casper.The Thunderbirds outscored Evanston 24-5 in the second quarter."We went with a bigger lineup, and it was effective," East coach Eric Westling said. "It was a different look in our press and gave us option on offense."Bradie Schlabs added 13 points for the T-Birds.EAST 57, EVANSTON 38Cheyenne East...... 7 24 11 14 – 57Evanston...... 7 5 9 17 – 38Cheyenne East: Q. Fonseca 2, DeLong 2, Booth 4, B. Schlabs 13, Ward 0, Perea 0, Haws 9, Cassat 2, E. Fonseca 12, Liljedahl 9, Brown 3, Hall 0.Evanston: Brady 4, Francom 8, Rhyen 2, Elie 2, Fackrell 2, Sawyer 9, Autumn 10.Star Valley 49Cheyenne South 32CHEYENNE – Star Valley outscored Cheyenne South 21-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 49-32 victory on Friday in Riverton.Bailey Williams paced South with 13 points, while Kaelin VanTassell added 11 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kelly Walsh Cheyenne Sport First Quarter Elysiana Fonseca Bradie Schlabs Madisyn Baillie Central Point Indian Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys lose four starters on opening day of transfer portal Despite injuries and transfer news, Cowboys focused on a bowl win in Arizona UCLA transfer Jake Kyman wants to make the most of his minutes Titus Swen dismissed from Cowboys football team Central looks to recapture magic under Shaffer Local Briefs City, state seek input on public transit route to northern Colorado Another $12.68 million added to Wyoming unclaimed property pot City seeks master plumber to fill vacancy on Contractor Licensing Board Mayor's Youth Council to host free holiday crafts, Santa Claus visit City Council Ward 3 to hold City Council and Coffee open house City of Cheyenne accepting applications for three board vacancies Department of Workforce Services sees increase in scam messages 17th Street to close Wednesday to undergo fire line repair Laramie High mock trial team wins state, Central takes second Trout Unlimited to feature Josh Duplechain this Thursday Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 6, 2022