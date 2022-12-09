Madisyn Baillie

Madisyn Baillie

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior Madisyn Baillie scored a game-high 16 points to help the Cheyenne Central girls to a 45-32 victory at Kelly Walsh on Friday.

The Indians (2-0) led 14-5 after the first quarter, but Kelly Walsh trimmed the advantage to 25-20 by halftime.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus