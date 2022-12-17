CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central overcame a fourth quarter deficit on Friday night to knock off Northfield 55-53.
The Lady Indians trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter. However, the team outscored Northfield 19-10 in the final frame to secure a spot in the championship round on Saturday.
Central finished the game with three scorers in double digits. Sophomore Karson Tempel led the team with 12 points. Sophomore Jagger Barrett finished with 11. Senior Madisyn Baillie rounded out the double digit scorers, finishing with 10.
“Our big thing was really staying consistent with what we do,” Central coach Glenn Kirkbride said. “I was just so proud of our kids staying with the game plan and clawing back into it.”
CENTRAL 55, NORTHFIELD 53
Cheyenne Central…… 13 12 11 19 — 55
Northfield…… 13 17 13 10 — 53
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 10, Barrett 11, Gerig 5, Kirkbride 4, Gillam 5, Wade 8, Tempel 12, Newton 0, Brenchley 0
Northfield: Vondracek 24, Herron 10, Snodgrass 3, Jordan 7, Garcia 2, Ballage 2, Ellerbee 5.
Rawlins 53
Cheyenne South 49
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South couldn’t maintain its halftime lead during a 53-49 loss to Rawlins at the Flaming Gorge Classic on Friday.
The Bison led 30-28 at halftime, but were outscored 25-19 in the second half.
Kaelin VanTassell paced South with 14 points, while Bailey Williams chipped in with 13.
RAWLINS 53, SOUTH 49
Cheyenne South…… 18 12 10 9 – 49
Rawlins…… 20 8 12 13 – 53
Rawlins: Ke. O’Melia 6, Bro. Larson 5, Ka. O’Melia 5, Bri. Larson 13, Skidgel 3, Westfall 5, Sheel 1, Lonn 8, Hernandez 7.
Cheyenne South: Montgomery 2, Brennan 6, Ward 3, Gunn 6, Smith 4, Williams 13, K. VanTassell 14, Garcia 0.
Burns drops two in Lander
CHEYENNE – Burns lost its first two games of the Lander Classic on Friday.
The Lady Broncs fell to Wheatland (64-42) and Douglas (73-42).
Wheatland outscored Burns 18-2 in the third quarter. Jordan Griess and D.J. Kaur paced the Broncs with 11 points apiece.
Against Douglas, Burns trialed 33-25 at halftime.
“I’m really proud of the way my kids battled,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We did a good job of breaking the press. We got tired and then Lauren (Olsen) took off.”
Olsen finished with 33 points for the Bearcats. Griess paced Burns with 10.
WHEATLAND 64, BURNS 42
Wheatland…… 16 18 18 12 – 64
Burns…… 13 11 2 16 – 42
Wheatland: Goertz 4, Heimsoth 7, Battershell 13, Otero 6, Matthews 1, Nichols 20, Graves 13.
Burns: J. Griess 11, Bach 0, J. Barrett 0, Hansen 2, Si. Eklund 3, Seibert 4, Kirkbride 6, Bolejack 0, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 11, Sh. Eklund 5.
DOUGLAS 73, BURNS 42
Burns…… 9 16 8 9 – 42
Douglas…… 12 21 18 22 – 73
Burns: J. Griess 10, Bach 0, J. Barrett 0, Hansen 7, Si. Eklund 0, Seibert 7, Kirkbride 9, Bolejack 0, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 9, Sh. Eklund 0.
Douglas: Br. Wright 8, Ba. Wright 9, Lepe 2, Olsen 33, Meyer 12, Parker 3, Fertig 4.
Del Norte, Colo. 46
Pine Bluffs 28
CHEYENNE – Reese Graves scored a team-high seven points during Pine Bluffs’ 46-28 loss to Del Norte, Colorado, on Friday at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
Del Norte led 9-8 after the opening quarter, but started to pull away in the second where it outscored the Hornets 11-4.
Pine Bluffs made just 24% of the shots it too (9-of-37).
Sophomore Jessica Hoffman grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Hornets.
Cheyenne East 61
Campbell Co. 57
CHEYENNE – Boden Liljedahl scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds to help Cheyenne East to a 61-57 win over Campbell County on Friday at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
The Thunderbirds (5-0) outscored Campbell County 16-12 in the third quarter.
“I was pleased with our effort against a really good opponent,” East coach Eric Westling said. “We knew they were going to shot the 3 well, so you have to be locked in defensively, and I think we did that in the third quarter.”
Junior Bradie Schlabs added 19 points and five boards for the T-Birds, who have now won 44 consecutive games.
EAST 61, CAMPBELL CO. 57
Campbell County…… 15 12 12 18 – 57
Cheyenne East…… 17 10 16 18 – 61
Campbell County: Hladky 4, Neary 4, Riss 12, Kuhbacher 7, Cami 12, Rediesel 3, Streutz 2, Robertson 10, Castellanos 2.
Cheyenne East: DeLong 2, Booth 0, B. Schlabs 19, Haws 0, Cassat 2, E. Fonseca 7, Liljedahl 24, Hall 8.