CHEYENNE – Junior guard Boden Liljedahl scored 21 points to help the Cheyenne East girls close the Strannigan Invitational with a 75-22 victory over host Riverton on Saturday.
“I was really happy with the girls,” East coach Eric Westling said. “We wanted to play to our ability and play as well as we could, and the girls took that to heart and did that.”
The Lady Thunderbirds also got 10 points from Jordan Jones and Madison Kaufman.
EAST 75, RIVERTON 22
Cheyenne East…… 23 24 20 7 – 75
Riverton…… 6 8 6 2 – 22
Cheyenne East: Jones 10, H. Kaufman 5, M. Kaufman 10, B. Schlabs 8, Oswald 2, Jardine 9, DeLong 2, Mauthe 0, Casset 0, Liljedahl 21, Goff 7.
Riverton: Jackson 2, Fegler 5, Engstrom 3, Martinez 10.
Central falls twice in Riverton
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls went into the third quarter with a lead in both of their Strannigan Invitational games Saturday. They lost both.
The Lady Indians fell to Lander (52-42) and Jackson (52-45).
“We were up after three, and then they had a big fourth quarter,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “They made a run, and we couldn’t hold it off. That was the story of the weekend.”
Lander made 16 of 16 free throws during the fourth quarter, and was 23 of 27 for the game. Central, meanwhile, was 7 of 12 from the charity stripe.
Madisyn Baillie paced Central with 13 points against Lander. She added a team-best nine points against Jackson.
LANDER 52, CENTRAL 42
Cheyenne Central…… 8 11 12 11 – 42
Lander…… 14 9 5 24 – 52
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 2, Bailllie 13, Gerig 9, M. Kirkbride 8, Gillam 5, Clements 2, Kam. Tempel 1, Allen 2, Pillivant 0.
Lander: Tendore 4, D. Bell 2, Stauffenberg 11, R. Bell 19, Brown 1, Hanson 2, Winfield 13.
JACKSON 52, CENTRAL 45
Jackson…… 12 10 12 18 – 52
Cheyenne Central…… 10 15 10 10 – 45
Jackson: C. Noyce 2, Breeding 12, R. Noyce 8, Chatham 3, Carr 2, Fouras 17, Revill 8.
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 2, Baillie 9, Gerig 8, M. Kirkbride 8, Gillam 5, Clemenets 5, Kam. Tampel 6, Allen 2.
Torrington 66
Pine Bluffs 44
CHEYENNE – Torrington used a 22-point second quarter to grab control of its 66-44 win at Pine Bluffs on the final day of the Burns Winter Classic.
Senior Andrea Reifschneider paced Pine Bluffs with 11 points, while junior Abby Gray added 10.
TORRINGTON 66, PINE BLUFFS 44
Torrington…… 14 22 12 18 – 66
Pine Bluffs….. 16 7 11 10 – 44
Torrington: Orr 2, Moorehouse 10, Hurley 2, West 13, Halley 29, Dreiling 8, Stules 2.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 10, Graves 2, J. Shelit 9, Reifschneider 11, Loyd 4, Bymer 0, Hoffman 8, WallowingBull 0, Langlois 0.
Burns picks up pair of wins
CHEYENNE – The Lady Broncs closed the Burns Winter Classic with a pair of dominant victories on Saturday.
They opened the day with a 62-4 victory over Arvada (Colorado) High, and closed with a 53-34 win over Lingle-Fort Laramie.
“It’s hard to tell how well we played in the first one,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We had 14 of 16 kids score in that game. Against Lingle, we played good in spurts. Our pressure got to them in the second quarter and we consistently added to our lead.”
Katelyn Smith scored 10 points against Arvada. Against Lingle, Rylee Jo Ward had a team-high 14 points, while D.J. Kaur added 13 and Kylie Gallegos chipped in with 12.
BURNS 62, ARVADA 4
Arvada……. 0 2 2 0 – 4
Burns…… 26 8 12 16 – 62
Arvada: Jasmine S. 2, Emma N. 2
Burns: J. Griess 4, Smith 10, Love 0, Hansen 4, A. Griess 5, S. Gallegos 4, K. Gallegos 5, Mo. Mosley 6, R. Ward 8, A. Eklund 2, Kirkbride 2, D. Kaur 5, Mahaffey 2, Siebert 2, T. Gallegos 0, S. Eklund 3.
BURNS 53, LINGLE 34
Lingle-Fort Laramie…… 11 6 8 9 – 34
Burns…… 12 15 13 13 – 53
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Hattan 3, Frederick 2, Hill 5, Speckner 7, Saul 4, Rafferty 7, Myer 6.
Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 1, Love 0, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 2, K. Gallegos 12, Mo. Mosley 9, R. Ward 14, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 13.