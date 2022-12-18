CHEYENNE – Izzy DeLong scored 16 points to help Cheyenne East to a 68-55 victory over Resurrection Christian High of Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
The Lady Thunderbirds put the game away by outscoring Resurrection Christian 19-8 during the fourth quarter.
“We got to see what our bench would do with a little adversity when we got into foul trouble,” East coach Eric Westling said. “They stepped up in a big way and helped us get through it so we could be who we needed to be in the last quarter.”
Boden Liljedahl added 13 points and four steals. Bradi Schlabs chipped in with 13 points.
EAST 68, RESURRECTION 55
Cheyenne East…… 14 17 18 19 – 68
Resurrection Christian…… 14 16 17 8 – 55
Cheyenne East: DeLong 16, Booth 2, B. Schlabs 13, Haws 0, Cassat 4, E. Fonseca 6, Liljedahl 13, Brown 2, Hall 8.
Resurrection Christian: Klein 19, Fikkema 20, Vrooman 4, McGraw 5, Baatz 4, Gillespie 4.
Chey. Central 68
Northridge 50
CHEYENNE – Central rode a dominant second half to a 68-50 victory over Northridge in Greely (Colorado) Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Indians trailed by three heading into halftime after a back-and-forth first half. But the team came out on fire to start the second half, outscoring Northridge 22-4 in the third quarter. That provided enough cushion heading into the final frame.
Sophomore Taylin Wade led all scorers in the game with 17 points. Jagger Barrett and Ella Gilliam made their mark as well, finishing with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
“That second half and third quarter was huge,” Central coach Glenn Kirkbride said. “We were on a 13-0 run at one point, and that was all due to our defensive pressure.”
CENTRAL 68, NORTHRIDGE 50
Cheyenne Central…… 18 12 22 16 – 68
Northridge…… 15 18 4 13 – 50
Cheyenne Central: Barrett 14, Mi. Gerig 4, M. Kirkbride 8, Gillam 11, Wade 17, Kar. Tempel 8, A. Newton 6, Brenchley 0, Mc. Gerig 0
Northridge: K. Beck 15, Pederson 4, R. Beck 9, Werner 12, Admack 10.
Burns drops two at Lander Classic
CHEYENNE – Burns closed the Lander Classic with losses to Lovell (40-31) and Lander (40-34) on Saturday.
Jordan Griess scored 16 points against Lovell, while Savannah Kirkbride pulled down 10 rebounds. The Broncs were 3-for-9 from the free-throw line, while Lovell went 15-of-26.
Senior D.J. Kaur paced Burns with 11 points against Lander. Brooke Hansen grabbed 14 rebounds to go with her eight points.
“We’re struggling with playing to the level of the team we’re playing and couldn’t find enough shots to go down,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We could have easily won both games. We go on these little scoring droughts, and that’s something we have to put a stop to.”
LOVELL 40, BURNS 31
Lovell…… 2 13 12 13 – 40
Burns…… 7 11 7 6 – 31
Lovell: Newman 7, Edwards 11, Mickelson 4, McIntosh 2, Owens 16.
Burns: J. Griess 16, Hansen 3, Si. Eklund 2, Seibert 3, Kirkbride 0, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 7, Sh. Eklund 0.
LANDER 40, BURNS 34
Burns…… 6 7 4 17 – 34
Lander…… 8 13 10 9 – 40
Burns: J. Griess 3, J. Barrett 0, Hansen 8, Si. Eklund 2, Seibert 7, Kirkbride 3, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 11.
Lander: McFadden 8, Bell 1, Donahue 2, Winfield 15, Friday 4, Anderson 10.
Pine Bluffs 47
Prospect Ridge 36
CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs picked up a 47-36 win over visiting Prospect Ridge Academy Saturday, on the back of a strong second half.
The Hornets outscored Prospect Ridge 16-4 in the third frame to enter the fourth quarter with a 36-21 lead. That proved to be enough of a cushion and despite being outscored in the fourth quarter, Pine Bluffs cruised to the victory.
Sophomore Jessica Hoffman played a major role in the Hornets' success. She finished the game with 26 of the team’s 47 points. Senior Abby Gray was the next closest scorer, finishing with nine points on the game.
PINE BLUFFS 47, PROSPECT RIDGE 36
Pine Bluffs…… 10 10 16 9 – 47
Northridge…… 13 4 4 13
Pine Bluffs: Gray 9, Martinez 0, Hoffman 26, Bymer 3, Lerwick 3, Graves 6, Thurin 0, Reza 0, Bymer 0, Popham 0, Sweeter 0, Wallowingbull 0, Buckendorf 0.
Prospect Ridge: Zych 0, Scott 2, McKenny 0, Stockard 20, S. Webster 2, Waggoner 0, Campbell 7, Castelano 2, Robbins 3.
Pinedale 65
Cheyenne South 47
CHEYENNE – Jordynn Brennan scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne South during a 65-47 loss to Pinedale on Saturday at the Flaming Gorge Invitational in Green River.
The Bison also got 11 points from Bailey Williams.
PINEDALE 65, SOUTH 47
Pinedale…… 15 19 12 19 – 65
Cheyenne South…… 15 12 6 14 – 47
Pinedale: Kunard 8, Illoway 15, Rogers 6, Covill 2, Anderson 2, Bowers 19, Sondner 12.
Cheyenne South: Quist 0, Lucero 0, Montgomery 0, Brennan 17, Ward 5, Wedemeyer 2, Gunn 0, Smith 5, Williams 11, K. VanTassell 7, Garcia 0.