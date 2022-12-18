Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

CHEYENNE – Izzy DeLong scored 16 points to help Cheyenne East to a 68-55 victory over Resurrection Christian High of Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.

The Lady Thunderbirds put the game away by outscoring Resurrection Christian 19-8 during the fourth quarter.


