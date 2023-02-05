Bradie Schlabs mug 2022/23

Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Junior guard Bradie Schlabs scored a game-high 30 points to help top-ranked Cheyenne East to a 68-58 win over Natrona County on Saturday in Casper.

Schlabs also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus