CHEYENNE – Junior guard Bradie Schlabs scored a game-high 30 points to help top-ranked Cheyenne East to a 68-58 win over Natrona County on Saturday in Casper.
Schlabs also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists.
Freshman forward Jade Brown added 16 points, while senior guard Boden Liljedahl chipped in with 12 points and six assists.
"I was pleased with our defense all game, but we calmed down offensively in the middle of the game and started letting it come to us," East coach Eric Westling.
EAST 68, NATRONA 58
Cheyenne East…… 13 14 23 18 – 68
Natrona County…… 11 10 16 21 – 58
Cheyenne East: DeLong 3, Booth 1, B. Schlabs 30, Haws 0, Cassat 0, E. Fonseca 2, Liljedahl 12, Brown 16, Hall 4.
Natrona County: Swan 5, Kidder 2, Hagar 15, Manville 8, Ransom 19, Sybrant 7, Salinas 2.
CHEYENNE – Sheridan had four player score in double figures during a 63-48 victory over visiting Cheyenne Central on Saturday.
Gill Mitzel, Adeline Burgess and Samantha Spielman all scored 13 points, while Brooke Larsen chipped in with 10.
Central was led by senior guard Mia Gerig’s 14 points. Senior Madisyn Baillie and sophomore Karson Tempel both scored nine points.
SHERIDAN 63, CENTRAL 48
Cheyenne Central…… 12 13 11 12 – 48
Sheridan…… 17 16 16 14 – 63
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 9, Mi. Gerig 14, M. Kirkbride 8, Gillam 2, Wade 3, Kar. Tempel 9, Newton 0, Kelly 3.
Sheridan: Mitzel 13, Burgess 13, E. Bilyeu 4, Larsen 10, Spielman 13, Ligocki 8, Chase 2.
CHEYENNE – Junior Jordynn Brennan scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Cheyenne South during a 69-33 loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday in Gillette.
Amya Smith added eight points and eight rebounds for the Bison.
Thunder Basin was paced by Laney McCarty’s 22 points.
THUNDER BASIN 69, SOUTH 33
Cheyenne South…… 3 13 8 9 – 33
Thunder Basin…… 26 14 16 13 – 69
Cheyenne South: Wilcox 0, Quist 2, M. Montgomery 2, Brennan 15, Ward 0, Smith 8, Williams 6, K. VanTassell 0, Garcia 0.
Thunder Basin: Westbrook 9, Solem 2, McCarty 22, Kendrick 11, Ketchum 2, Hudson 3, Stremena 7, Spelts 13.
