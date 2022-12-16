Cheyenne South logo black.jpg

CHEYENNE – Peyton Carruth scored seven of her game-best 19 points in overtime to help Kelly Walsh to a 45-42 victory over Cheyenne South at the Flaming Gorge Invitational.

South got 14 points and five rebounds from Kaelin VanTassell.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus