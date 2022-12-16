CHEYENNE – Peyton Carruth scored seven of her game-best 19 points in overtime to help Kelly Walsh to a 45-42 victory over Cheyenne South at the Flaming Gorge Invitational.
South got 14 points and five rebounds from Kaelin VanTassell.
The Lady Bison play Rawlins at 1 p.m. Friday.
KELLY WALSH 45, SOUTH 42, OT
Kelly Walsh…… 6 10 8 12 9 – 45
Cheyenne South…… 7 7 11 11 6 – 42
Kelly Walsh: Davila 6, Alberts 4, Curry 2, P. Carruth 19, Eskew 4, Browning 10.
Cheyenne South: K. VanTassell 14, Smith 7, Brennan 7, Williams 6, Ward 6, Gunn 2, Montgomery 0.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central outscored Greeley Central 32-22 in the second half to grab a 60-56 victory in the opening round of the Greeley Roundball Invitational on Thursday.
“Their energy level to start the game was way higher than ours,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “(Greeley Central was) playing at home and wanted it badly. They shot the ball well in the first half.
“We found a lineup with a little extra go at the end of the third. In the fourth, we were able to go and hit some big shots. That did a lot for us.”
Senior Madisyn Baillie scored 24 points, while sophomore Karson Tempel added 19 for Central, which plays Northfield at 3 p.m. today.
CHEY. CENTRAL 60, GR. CENTRAL 56
Cheyenne Central...... 14 14 12 20 – 60
Greeley Central...... 21 13 6 16 – 56
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 24, Barrett 2, Gerig 5, M. Kirkbride 4, Gillam 2, Wade 0, Kar. Tempel 19, Newton 4.
Greeley Central: Sepeda 17, Moreno 10, Drovdal 16, Corral 2, Aredondo 11.
CHEYENNE – Junior Bradie Schlabs scored 25 points to help Cheyenne East to a 60-37 victory over Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Thursday at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
The Thunderbirds outscored Glenwood 32-12 across the second and third quarters.
"We got into the flow defensively in the second quarter and let that carry us into the third," East coach Eric Westling said. "That made all the difference. We pushed our tempo and played the style we like to play."
East also got 15 points from senior Boden Liljedahl. Jade Brown pulled down eight rebounds.
EAST 60, GLENWOOD 37
Cheyenne East...... 18 15 17 9 – 60
Glenwood Springs...... 14 6 6 9 – 37
Cheyenne East: Q. Fonseca 0, DeLong 0, Booth 0, B. Schlabs 25, Ward 0, Perea 0, Haws 4, Cassat 3, E. Fonseca 8, Liljedahl 15, Brown 5, Hall 0.
Glenwood Springs: Patch 10, Ngkeerk 4, Reynold 3, Rider 2, Epsires 6, Taylor 12.
