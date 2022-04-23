GIRLS SOCCER: Central falls at Thunder Basin Apr 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — First-half scoring helped Thunder Basin pick up a 3-0 win over Cheyenne Central on Friday in Gillette.Cena Carlson netted two goals – one in the ninth and one in the 21st and Brooke Dunham scored in 12 minute for the Bolts.Thunder Basin outshot Central 14-2 and 7-2 on goal.THUNDER BASIN 3, CENTRAL 0Goals: Thunder Basin, Carlson, 9. Thunder Basin, Dunham (Michael), 12. Thunder Basin, Carlson, 21.Shots: TB 14, CC 2; Shots on goal: TB 7, CC 2. Saves: TB 2; CC 4 (Osterland).Corner kicks: TB 7, CC 0. Offsides: TB 1, CC 0. Fouls: TB 2, CC 0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW standouts and questions as spring ball hits home stretch College rodeo’s top-ranked Cowboys host final event LCSD1 unveils new Cheyenne East pool Lucas has found hitting stroke, rekindled passion for softball PREP SOFTBALL: Central sweeps twinbill over Laramie Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists