CHEYENNE — First-half scoring helped Thunder Basin pick up a 3-0 win over Cheyenne Central on Friday in Gillette.

Cena Carlson netted two goals – one in the ninth and one in the 21st and Brooke Dunham scored in 12 minute for the Bolts.

Thunder Basin outshot Central 14-2 and 7-2 on goal.

THUNDER BASIN 3, CENTRAL 0

Goals: Thunder Basin, Carlson, 9. Thunder Basin, Dunham (Michael), 12. Thunder Basin, Carlson, 21.

Shots: TB 14, CC 2; Shots on goal: TB 7, CC 2. Saves: TB 2; CC 4 (Osterland).

Corner kicks: TB 7, CC 0. Offsides: TB 1, CC 0. Fouls: TB 2, CC 0.

