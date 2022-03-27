GIRLS SOCCER: Central falls to Thunder Basin Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — A pair of first half goals lifted top-ranked Thunder Basin to a 3-1 win over Cheyenne Central on Saturday.Central’s goal came in the 66th minute from Calie Mosely off an Ekena Little assist. The Bolts outshot the Indians 22-2 and 15-2 on goal.Gracie Osterland had 12 saves in goal for Central.Alex Michael scored one goal and assisted on two others for the Bolts.THUNDER BASIN 3, CENTRAL 1Goals: TB, Michael (unassisted). TB, Dunham (Michael). TB, Carlson (Michael).Shots: CC 2; TB 22. Shots on goal: CC 2; TB 15. Saves: CC 12 (Osterland); TB 1 (Michael).Corner kicks: CC 1; TB 4. Fouls: CC 11; TB 4. Offsides: CC 0, TB 0.Campbell County 4Cheyenne South 1CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South fell 4-1 to Campbell County on Saturday. The Bison's lone goal came from Emma Cortez on an assist from Savannah Kohlhagen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now South tabs Eli Moody as football coach UW spring ball has no shortage of storylines Central's Talich commits to UW Cowgirls move into first place; Cowboys win another rodeo Potential transfer portal needs, targets for UW basketball Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists