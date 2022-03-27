Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE — A pair of first half goals lifted top-ranked Thunder Basin to a 3-1 win over Cheyenne Central on Saturday.

Central’s goal came in the 66th minute from Calie Mosely off an Ekena Little assist. The Bolts outshot the Indians 22-2 and 15-2 on goal.

Gracie Osterland had 12 saves in goal for Central.

Alex Michael scored one goal and assisted on two others for the Bolts.

THUNDER BASIN 3, CENTRAL 1

Goals: TB, Michael (unassisted). TB, Dunham (Michael). TB, Carlson (Michael).

Shots: CC 2; TB 22. Shots on goal: CC 2; TB 15. Saves: CC 12 (Osterland); TB 1 (Michael).

Corner kicks: CC 1; TB 4. Fouls: CC 11; TB 4. Offsides: CC 0, TB 0.

Campbell County 4
Cheyenne South 1

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South fell 4-1 to Campbell County on Saturday. 

The Bison's lone goal came from Emma Cortez on an assist from Savannah Kohlhagen.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus