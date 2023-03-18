Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s girls soccer team picked up a 5-2 win on the road at Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Friday.

The lady Indians were paced by two goals from Kalyanna Flores. Alyssa Brenchley, Ekena Little and Adelaide Gonzales added goals, as well. Sofia Etchepare notched two assists during the game.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus