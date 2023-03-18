Shots: Central 13, Scottsbluff 4. Shots on goal: Central 13, Scottsbluff 4. Corners: Central 5, Scottsbluff 0. Offsides: Central 2, Scottsbluff 1. Fouls: Scottsbluff 1, Central 0. Yellows: Central 0, Scottsbluff 0.
Cheyenne East 10 Gering 0
CHEYENNE – Junior Jordan Griess scored three goals and assisted on two others to help the Cheyenne East girls open the season with a 10-0 win at Gering, Nebraska.
The match was stopped in the 58th minute due to Nebraska’s 10-goal mercy rule.
“They did a good job of not trying to play long ball on a team they could have played long ball on,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We had the wind at our backs in the first half, and it could have been tempting to play long ball soccer, but they did a good job of working on what we’ve been practicing and working the ball in.”
Hailey Pierson added two goals and two assists.
The Lady Thunderbirds host Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at 2 p.m. today.
EAST 10, SCOTTSBLUFF 0
Halftime: 8-0.
Goals: East, J. Griess (Pierson), 2. East, J. Griess (Clark), 3. East, Woods (unassisted), 8. East, Paskett (J. Griess), 13. East, J. Griess (Pierson), 14. East, Pierson (J. Griess), 20. East, Walsh (unassisted), 22. East, Morillion (unassisted), 31. East, Pierson (M. Moreno), 48. East, K. White (M. Moreno), 58.
Shots: East 30, Gering 0. Shots on goal: East 17, Gering 0. Saves: East 0 (Booth, Terrel).
Corner kicks: East 8, Gering 0. Offsides: East 0, Gering 0. Fouls: East 3, Gering 5.
South girls fall to Star Valley and Riverton
CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne South girls soccer team picked up a draw and two losses in their three-game set Friday.
South tied Evanston 1-1 with a goal from Lawsen Quist. South lost to Star Valley 1-0 and lost to Riverton 3-0.