CHEYENNE - The Cheyenne Central girls soccer team fell 4-0 to Thunder Basin on Saturday.
Sophomore Kylie Hayes scored in just the second minute of the game for the Bolts, a goal that was assisted by Cena Carlson. Macy Schomer gave the Bolts a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute off another assist by Carlson.
Junior Alex Michael assisted on a goal by Peyton Roswadovski in the 45th minute before Kendra Michael capped the scoring off herself with a penalty kick goal in the 67th minute.
Morgan Shirley kept the opponent off the board again against Central, ending the game with five saves.
Sheridan 2
Cheyenne South 0
CHEYENNE - Sheridan finished with seven shots on goal against the Lady Bison on Saturday, converting on two of them. South finished with for shots on goal, but couldn't find the back of the net.
