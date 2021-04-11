CHEYENNE — Two second half goals from Zoe Lam helped the Cheyenne Central girls soccer team pick up a 2-1 win over Campbell County on Saturday.
The Lady Indians trailed 1-0 at the half, but Lam found he back of the net in the 65th and 71st minutes to complete the comeback.
Central finished with 13 shots to Campbell County’s nine.
CENTRAL 2, CAMPBELL COUNTY 1
Halftime: Campbell County 1-0
Goals: Campbell County, 39. Central, Lam (unassisted), 65. Central, Lam (Little), 71.
Shots: Campbell Co. 9, Central 13. Shots on goal: Campbell Co. 8, Central 8. Saves: Campbell Co. 7, Central 7 (Foster).
Corner kicks: Campbell Co. 0, Central 4. Offsides: Campbell Co. 0, Central 0. Fouls: Campbell Co. 5, Central 7.