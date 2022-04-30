GIRLS SOCCER: Late goal lifts Sheridan at Central Apr 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Olivia Ballew scored in the 74th minute to lift Sheridan to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Riske Field.The Broncs outshot Central 17-2 overall, including 11-2 on goal. They also got seven corner kicks.Sheridan plays at Cheyenne East at 9 a.m. today.SHERIDAN 1, CENTRAL 0Halftime: 0-0.Shots: Sheridan 17, Central 2. Shots on goal: Sheridan 11, Central 2. Saves: Sheridan 2 (Gardner); Central 10 (Osterland).Corner kicks: Sheridan 7, Central 0. Offsides: Sheridan 0, Central 0. Fouls: Sheridan 5, Central 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now WHSAA sanctioning was a long time coming for girls wrestling Storm's Cinderella runs earn them national tourney invites Central's Madisyn Baillie reaching new heights, breaking own record Pine Bluffs' Monse Serrano is a top thrower in 2A Laramie High spring sports continue through adversity Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists