CHEYENNE – Olivia Ballew scored in the 74th minute to lift Sheridan to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Riske Field.

The Broncs outshot Central 17-2 overall, including 11-2 on goal. They also got seven corner kicks.

Sheridan plays at Cheyenne East at 9 a.m. today.

SHERIDAN 1, CENTRAL 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Shots: Sheridan 17, Central 2. Shots on goal: Sheridan 11, Central 2. Saves: Sheridan 2 (Gardner); Central 10 (Osterland).

Corner kicks: Sheridan 7, Central 0. Offsides: Sheridan 0, Central 0. Fouls: Sheridan 5, Central 5.

