GIRLS SWIMMING: Brownell, DeLay win for Central Oct 16, 2021

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central got event wins from senior Kira Brownell and sophomore Izzy DeLay during the Gillette Pre-Invitational on Friday.

Brownell, a senior, touched the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 12.96 seconds. Brownell also placed second in the 500 freestyle (5:25.21).

DeLay, a sophomore, won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.72. She also placed third in the 50 free (25.40 seconds).

Brownell and DeLay also joined Emily Meares and Abby Allen on the second-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. They finished the 200 medley in 1:53.87 and the 200 free in 1:53.04.

Cheyenne East sophomore Sydni Sawyer placed third in both the 200 free (2:06.28) and 500 free (5:38.83).

Cheyenne South senior Ellie Brewer took second in the 200 free (2:02.53), while sophomore Janaeh Brown was second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.82).