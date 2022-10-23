CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won five events en route to the Class 4A East Conference title Saturday in Gillette.
The Lady Indians finished with 316 team points. Runner-up Campbell County had 263. Cheyenne East placed fourth (188 points), and Cheyenne South took sixth (125).
Junior Izzy DeLay touched the wall first in both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 17.05 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.79). She also joined freshmen Sydney Gough and Kayleigh Hood and junior Emily Meares on the winning 200 medley relay team (1:55.53).
Meares, Gough, DeLay and senior Andie Prince joined forces to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:49.55.
Senior diver Brinkley Lewis rounded out Central’s victories by scoring 430.25 points.
Meares was runner-up in both the 200 freestyle (2:02.34) and 100 butterfly (1:02.12). Gough picked up runner-up finishes in both the 200 IM (2:22.41) and 100 backstroke (1:04.44).
Central senior Andie Prince placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.80) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:25.66). Junior Jaesa Whitesell took third in the 100 breast (1:12.89), while Hood was fourth in the 500 free (5:50.22) and senior Addi Dalton took fourth in 1-meter diving (353.15).
East junior Sydni Sawyer won both the 200 freestyle (2:01.78) and 500 free (5:30.01). Freshman Nzelle Ayokosok was third in the 50 free (26.79 seconds) and senior Shannon Bailey touched the wall third in the 100 free (58.12).
Ayokosok, Bailey, Sawyer and junior Macradee Jackson played third in the 200 free relay (1:49.10). Ayokosok, Bailey, Sawyer and junior Denali Bronder took third in the 400 free relay (4:00.57).
Bronder qualified for the state meet in the 100 breast thanks to her seventh-place time of 1:16.52. Freshman Emma Walton beat the state standard in the 500 with her 12th-place time of 6:17.79. Junior Kaycee Gallagher qualified for state in diving with her 12th-place total of 275.55 points.
South got fourth-place finishes from junior Paula Musslick in the 50 free (26.91) and 100 free (59.10).