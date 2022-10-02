Cheyenne Central Indians

ROCK SPRINGS – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team picked up wins in eight out of 12 events Saturday at Rock Springs.

Izzy DeLay and Sydney Gough won two events on the afternoon. DeLay won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with times of 25.78 and 55.95 seconds, respectively. Gough finished first in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles with times of 2:10.27 and 5:50.26.

