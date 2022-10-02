ROCK SPRINGS – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team picked up wins in eight out of 12 events Saturday at Rock Springs.
Izzy DeLay and Sydney Gough won two events on the afternoon. DeLay won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with times of 25.78 and 55.95 seconds, respectively. Gough finished first in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles with times of 2:10.27 and 5:50.26.
Emily Meares added another win to the Indians day, posting a 2:25.92 time in the 200 individual medley. She finished 11 seconds ahead of the next fastest swimmer.
Divers Brinkley Lewis (256.60) and Addi Dalton (203.45) took home first and third place, respectively, on the 1-meter board.
The relay teams picked up wins in the 200-yard medley relay (2:04.44) and 200-yard freestyle (1:50.53). They also had the fastest time in the 400-yard freestyle relay, but they did not place due to the race being an exhibition.
East third at Douglas Invite
CHEYENNE – Junior Sydni Sawyer won both the 100- and 200-meter freestyles to help Cheyenne East place third at the Douglas Invitational on Saturday.
Sawyer touched the wall in 2 minutes, 21.58 seconds in the 200 free and 1:05.76 in the 100. She also joined Nzelle Ayokosok, Macradee Jackson and Shannon Bailey on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay squad (4:35.54).
Bailey won the 400 free (5:10.63) and placed third in the 100 breast (1:23.91).
The Lady Thunderbirds also got a third-place finish from Katya Wiggam in 1-meter diving (157.5 poings).