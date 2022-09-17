GIRLS SWIMMING: Central downs visiting East Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Izzy DeLay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won nine events to take a 103-72 victory over visiting Cheyenne East on Friday.Junior Izzy DeLay won the 50-yard freestyle (25.56 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1 minutes, 6.68 seconds).East junior Sydni Sawyer had the fastest times in the 100 butterfly (1:06.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.90).The Indians won two of three relays, and senior Brinkley Lewis also scored 256.45 points to win 1-meter springboard diving.Cheyenne South 78Newcastle 62CHEYENNE – Janaeh Brown won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles to help the Cheyenne South girls swimming and diving team to a 78-62 win Friday in Newcastle.Brown finished the 200 in 2 minutes, 27.35 seconds and the 500 in 6:43.70. Paula Musslick also won the 100 butterfly for the Bison (1:14.45).South touched the wall first in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Hannah Soden scored 149.10 points to win 1-meter springboard diving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Freestyle Springboard Diving Sport Swimming Janaeh Brown Cheyenne South Cheyenne Butterfly Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys get commitment from 3-star point guard Makaih Williams Brothers, former teammates on opposite sides of UW-Air Force matchup Pokes prepare for unique Air Force offense Dom Kaszas impacted East's win in all three phases Christensen living out dream at Wyoming