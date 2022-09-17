Izzy DeLay
Izzy DeLay

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won nine events to take a 103-72 victory over visiting Cheyenne East on Friday.

Junior Izzy DeLay won the 50-yard freestyle (25.56 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1 minutes, 6.68 seconds).

