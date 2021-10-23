CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team posted the top qualifying time or score in five events during the preliminary round at the Class 4A East Conference meet Friday at Cheyenne South.
Senior Kira Brownell posted the top time in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke. She touched the wall in 25.0 seconds in the 50 free and 59.58 in the 100 back.
Brownell also joined Izzy DeLay, Andie Prince and Abby Allen on the 200 medley relay team that qualified first with a time of 1:55.52. Brownell, DeLay, Taylor Gebhart and Emily Meares qualified first in the 400 free relay (3:49.91).
Brinkley Lewis posted a score of 298.3 points and leads 1-meter springboard diving entering the finals.
DeLay was second in the 200 individual medley (2:19.32) and third in the 10 breaststroke (1:11.89). Meares posted the second-best qualifying time in the 100 butterfly (1:03.47). Taylor Gebhart was third in the 500 free (5:42.87) and fourth in the 200 free (2:08.97).
Allen had the third-best 50 free time (27.17).
Cheyenne South senior Ellie Brewer had the fastest time in the 200 free (2:03.15) and the third-fastest time in the 100 free (58.31).
Cheyenne East sophomore Sydni Sawyer had qualified second in the 500 free (5:40.50) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:22.50).