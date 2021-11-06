CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Kira Brownell posted the top qualifying time in two different events during the preliminary heats of the Class 4A girls state swimming and diving meet Friday in Gillette.
Brownell had the best time in the 50-yard freestyle (23.82 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (56.39). She also joined sophomores Izzy DeLay and Emily Meares and senior Abby Allen on the 200 medley relay team, which had the top qualifying time (1 minute, 49.77 seconds).
Brownell, Mears, DeLay and senior Taylor Gebhart had the second-best qualifying time in the 400 free relay (3:41.34).
DeLay qualified third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.60) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.11).
Meares had the third-best qualifying time in the 100 fly (59.41). Allen and juniors Lilly Leman, Kyla Jackson and Katie Clarke were fourth in the 200 free relay (1:46.07).
Junior Brinkley Lewis has the fourth-best diving score heading into the finals (274.40). She was fifth after the prelims.
Cheyenne South senior Ellie Brewer posted the fourth-fastest qualifying time in the 200 free (2:01.10) and the fifth-best time in the 100 free (55.79).
Cheyenne East sophomore Sydni Sawyer qualified for the championship final of the 500 freestyle with the third-best prelim time (5:25.16).