CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team won three events and was second in three others to finish as runners up at the Gillette Relays on Friday.
The Lady Indians team of freshmen Laura VanHorn and Sydney Gough and juniors Izzy DeLay and Emily Meares won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 58 seconds.
DeLay, Meares and juniors Jaesa Whitesell and Andie Prince touched the wall first in the 200 butterfly relay (1:55.08).
The freshman quartet of Gough, VanHorn, Irelynn Fagan-Bridges and Kayleigh Hood won the 13-14 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.70.
DeLay, Prince, Whitesell and Gough were second in the 400 medley relay (4:27.25), and Whitesell, Gough, Meares and DeLay placed second in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.96).
The tandem of Brinkley Lewis and Addie Dalton joined forces to place second in 1-meter diving with 217.6 points.
Cheyenne South placed eighth at the 10-team meet. The Bison’s top finish came from the 200 butterfly relay team of juniors Janaeh Brown and Paula Musslick, freshman Elsie Gilliland and sophomore hanna Fisher (2:05.70).
East wins four duals in Rawlins
CHEYENNE -- The Cheyenne East girls swimming and diving team picked up four dual victories Friday in Rawlins.
The Lady Thunderbirds downed Rock Springs (98-81), Rawlins (98-84), Lyman (119-52) and Evanston (98-87).
Junior Sydni Sawyer and senior Shannon Bailey both won two events. Sawyer touched first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 22.75 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:40.00). Bailey won the 100 free (1:00.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.44).
East also got a win from senior Denali Bronder in the 200 free (2:23.75). She also was second in the 100 breast (1:21.18).
Bailey, Sawyer, junior Macradee Jackson and freshman Nzelle Ayokosok won the 200 medley relay (2:04.71). Sawyer, Jackson, Ayokosok and freshman Emma Walton won the 400 free relay (4:20.09).