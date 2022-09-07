GIRLS SWIMMING: Central takes dual from South Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Izzy DeLay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Junior Izzy DeLay won both the 50-yard freestyle (26.18 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 46.66 seconds) to help Cheyenne Central to a 94-74 dual win Tuesday at Cheyenne South.She also was part of the winning 200 medley relay team with Laura VanHorn, Emily Meares and Kyla Jackson. They finished in 2:05.63.Central senior Brinkley Lewis won 1-meter diving with a score of 245.35 points.South got wins from Elsie Gilliland (100 butterfly) and Paula Musslick (100 freestyle). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Freestyle Izzy Delay Sport Swimming Central Cheyenne Dual Win Medley Relay Cheyenne South Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Easton Gibbs embraces chance to be next great Wyoming LB Cowboys storm back to beat Tulsa in 2OT Peasley rebounds in Cowboys' win over Tulsa Tale of the Tape: Tulsa at Wyoming Pokes look to right ship against Tulsa