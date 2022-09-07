Izzy DeLay
CHEYENNE – Junior Izzy DeLay won both the 50-yard freestyle (26.18 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 46.66 seconds) to help Cheyenne Central to a 94-74 dual win Tuesday at Cheyenne South.

She also was part of the winning 200 medley relay team with Laura VanHorn, Emily Meares and Kyla Jackson. They finished in 2:05.63.

