CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won both the team and individual titles at the Gillette Pentathlon on Saturday with a final team score of 171.
Junior Izzy DeLay swam a combined time of 4:36.95 to win the pentathlon event. She swam the fastest time in the 100-meter freestyle (55.16) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:07.98), and tied for the fastest time in the 50-meter freestyle (25.30).
Emily Meares (4:58.23), Andie Prince (5:01.00), Sydney Gough (5:03.42) and Kayleigh Hood (5:09.83) all finished in the top 15 for Central, as well.
Senior Brinkley Lewis (230.80) edged out Sheridan’s Maggie Turpin (225.60) to take first place in the one-meter diving event.
Cheyenne South finished eighth overall in the team standings, picking up a total of 19 points.
Junior Paula Musslick had the team's highest placing in the pentathlon, placing 22nd with a time of 5:17.43.
Senior divers Hannah Soden (161.45) and Rhyana Barta (129.30) finished 11th and 21st in the one-meter diving.
East second at Rawlins Pentathlon
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East girls swimming and diving team placed second at the Rawlins Pentathlon on Saturday.
The Lady Thunderbirds finished with 153 team points. Douglas won the meet with 204.
East junior Sydni Sawyer placed second individually with a combined time of 4 minutes, 51.50 seconds. The pentathlon consisted of a 100-yard butterfly, 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.
Sawyer had the top time in the 100 breast (1 minute, 11.91 seconds) and 100 free (57.72). She placed second in the 100 fly and 50 free.
T-Birds' senior Shannon Bailey took sixth in 5:22.06, while freshman Nzelle Ayokosok placed eighth (5:33.00).