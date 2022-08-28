Izzy DeLay
Izzy DeLay

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won both the team and individual titles at the Gillette Pentathlon on Saturday with a final team score of 171.

Junior Izzy DeLay swam a combined time of 4:36.95 to win the pentathlon event. She swam the fastest time in the 100-meter freestyle (55.16) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:07.98), and tied for the fastest time in the 50-meter freestyle (25.30).

