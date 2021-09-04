GIRLS SWIMMING: Central wins 10 events, defats Kelly Walsh Sep 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Izzy DeLay Buy Now Emily Meares Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Sophomore Izzy DeLay and senior Kira Brownell both won two events for Cheyenne Central in a 104-80 dual victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday.Brownell was first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:19.36 and first in the 100 freestyle (54.78). DeLay placed first in the 50 free (25.61) and first in the 500 free (5:51.25).Senior Katie Clark clocked in at 2:16.19 for first and sophomore Emily Meares was first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.53).The relay team of Brownell, DeLay, Meares and Andie Prince was first in the 200 medley relay (1:56.84) and Meares, DeLay, Brownell and Lily Leman took first in the 200 free relay (1:45.86).Junior Brinkley Lewis took the top spot in the 1-meter diving with a score of 227.70. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Wyoming football releases depth chart for Week 1 Despite hardships, Sean Chambers isn’t ready to let go of football dreams Criswell column: UW football season filled with lofty expectations Cowboys’ matchup with Montana State features plenty of familiarity Legalized sports betting goes live in Wyoming Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists