CHEYENNE — Sophomore Izzy DeLay and senior Kira Brownell both won two events for Cheyenne Central in a 104-80 dual victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday.

Brownell was first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:19.36 and first in the 100 freestyle (54.78). DeLay placed first in the 50 free (25.61) and first in the 500 free (5:51.25).

Senior Katie Clark clocked in at 2:16.19 for first and sophomore Emily Meares was first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.53).

The relay team of Brownell, DeLay, Meares and Andie Prince was first in the 200 medley relay (1:56.84) and Meares, DeLay, Brownell and Lily Leman took first in the 200 free relay (1:45.86).

Junior Brinkley Lewis took the top spot in the 1-meter diving with a score of 227.70.

