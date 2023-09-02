CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team won six events during a 94-76 dual loss at Kelly Walsh on Friday in Casper.
Emily Meares won both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly for the Lady Indians. She touched the wall in 2 minutes, 21.97 seconds in the 200 IM, and 1:03.50 in the 100 fly.
Kayleigh Hood won the 200 freestyle (2:08.47) and placed second in the 500 free (5:57.81). Jaesa Whitesell took the 100 breaststroke (1:14.08) and was second in the 200 IM (2:27.86).
Ella Reed scored 176.55 points to win 1-meter diving, which eclipsed the qualifying standard for the Class 4A state meet.
Central also got a win from the 200 medley relay quartet of Whitesell, Lindsey Upward, Alex Wiblemo and Mikayla Grover (1:58.90).
Grover qualified for the state meet in the 200 free (2:13.38), and Laura VanHorn qualified in the 100 backstroke (1:10.25).
