CHEYENNE – Emily Meares picked up two wins for Cheyenne Central in Friday’s dual against Cheyenne East. Meares clocked in first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:24.58) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.45).
Izzy DeLay was first in the 200 free (2:05.82) and Katie Clark was first in the 100 free (1:02.15). Eva Lehmkuler was first in the 500 free for Central with a time of 5:59.70.
Sydni Sawyer finished first in the 50 free (26.85) and 100 backstroke (1:09.11) for East. Shannon Bailey also notched a first place finish for East in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.84).
The team of Andie Prince, Jaesa Whitesell, Lehmkuler and DeLay were first in the 200 medley relay (2:07.78) for Central.
East’s quartet of Bailey, Sawyer, Aniston Bolinger and Kaitlyn Tompkins were first in the 200 free relay (2:01.45) and the 400 free relay (4:34.05).
Central won the dual 91-89.
South wins two duals in Newcastle
CHEYENNE – Ellie Brewer finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:30.72 and first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:50.89) to help Cheyenne South win two duals in Newcastle.
Allie Robért was first in the 200 free (2:23.07) and Janeah Brown was first in the 100 free (1:02.93).
Hannah Soden was first in the 1-meter diving with a score of 179.75. That score also qualified her for the state meet.
The quartet of Hannah Fisher, Brown, Robért, and Brewer were first in the 200 medley relay. Brewer, Brown, Robért and Fardella timed in first in the 400 free relay.
South defeated Worland 79.5-77 and Newcastle 79.5-24.5.