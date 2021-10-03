CHEYENNE — Sophomore Izzy DeLay won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.53 and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.62) for Cheyenne Central on Saturday in Laramie.
Senior Kira Brownell also won two events by clocking in first in the 50 free (24.62) and first in the 100 backstroke (59.85).
Taylor Gebhart was second in the 200 free (2:07.01) and third in the 500 free (5:44.83). Abby Allen was third in the 50 free with a time of 27.37 for the Lady Indians and Emily Meares was second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.95).
The quartet of Brownell, DeLay, Allen, and Andie Prince was first in the 200-medley (1:57.47) and the team of DeLay, Meares, Gebhart and Brownell were first in the 400 free with a time of 3:47.20.
Brinkley Lewis was third in the 1-meter diving with a score of 370.10.
Central defeated Green River 129-54 and Evanston 150-27 but lost to Laramie 97-89.
East takes third in Douglas
CHEYENNE – Sydni Sawyer was first in the 400-meter freestyle (5:04.01) and first in the 200 IM (2:38.72) on Saturday in Douglas to help Cheyenne East place third in Douglas.
Shannon Bailey was third in the 400-meter free after clocking in at 5:30.04 and also third in the 100 breast (1:28.78). Makenna Tucker was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:27.59) and Macradee Jackson fifth in the 100 back (1:24.17).
Jeorgia Yates was second in the 1-meter diving with a score of 188.00.
East scored finished with 193 team points while Powell was first with 411.