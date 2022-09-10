CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East topped Thunder Basin 104-80 during a quadrangular Friday at the East Natatorium. Cheyenne Central downed Kelly Walsh, 105-78.
Central junior Izzy DeLay won both the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 5.47 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.36). The Lady Indians also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.80) and 400 free relay (3:54.18). The names of the members on those teams were not available Friday night.
Central senior Brinkley Lewis won 1-meter diving with a score of 241.10 points. Sydney Gough placed second in the 50-yard freestyle (27.37 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.00).
Junior Emily Meares touched the wall second in the 200 individual medley (2:22.91).
East got a win in the 50 free from junior Sydni Sawyer (26.62). She also took second in the 100 free (58.03). Senior Shannon Bailey won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.97).
South splits duals at home
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team bested Natrona County (110-56), but lost to Douglas (106-71) during a quadrangular on Friday.
Hanna Fisher won the 100-yard backstroke (1 minutes, 10.24 seconds) and was fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.15 seconds). Paula Musslick won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.61).
Keely Henderson placed second in both the 200 individual medley (2:36.94) and 100 back (1:16.07).
Fisher, Musslick, Janaeh Brown and Elsie Gilliland finished second in the 200 medley relay (2:06.70). Brown, Henderson, Fisher and Musslick were runners-up in the 400 free relay (4:18.64).
Henderson, Gilliland, Bailey Halsey and Ella Newman were second in the 200 free relay (2:08.41). Brown placed second in the 500 free (6:43.50).