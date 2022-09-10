Izzy DeLay
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East topped Thunder Basin 104-80 during a quadrangular Friday at the East Natatorium. Cheyenne Central downed Kelly Walsh, 105-78.

Central junior Izzy DeLay won both the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 5.47 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.36). The Lady Indians also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.80) and 400 free relay (3:54.18). The names of the members on those teams were not available Friday night.

