CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central dropped its Saturday afternoon dual 12-0 with visiting Campbell County.
Abigail Vroman and Trista Kant were the only two Central girls wrestlers on the afternoon. Vroman was pinned in 19 seconds, while Kant was pinned in one minute and 10 seconds.
CAMPBELL COUNTY 12, CENTRAL 0
115 pounds: Bouzis, Campbell County, pinned Vroman, 0:19; 130: Balfanz, Campbell County, pinned Kant, 1:10.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South’s girls wrestlers fell 12-0 against Sheridan on Saturday.
The Lady Bison had just one wrestler compete on the day. Trinity Warner wrestled both matches, but lost via pinfall in both.
SHERIDAN 12, SOUTH 0
105 pounds: Bauer, Sheridan, pinned Warner, 2:43, Harrald, Sheridan, pinned Warner, 0:53.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.